Eternum Labs Introduces Advanced "Ultra" Anti-Aging Supplement Range: NAD+ Ultra and NMN Ultra

SYDNEY, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eternum Labs, an innovator in science-based health and wellness supplements, is excited to announce the launch of its latest anti-aging products, NAD+ Ultra and NMN Ultra. These premium supplements are specially formulated to support cellular energy, protect against age-related cellular damage, and promote long-term vitality, offering a powerful solution in the field of healthy aging.

Built on a foundation of cutting-edge research, Eternum Labs has crafted NAD+ Ultra and NMN Ultra to harness the powerful effects of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) and Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+). These two compounds are essential to cellular health, playing crucial roles in energy production, DNA repair, and overall cellular resilience. The release of NAD+ Ultra and NMN Ultra reflects Eternum Labs’ commitment to providing high-quality, science-driven products for those looking to live longer, healthier lives.

“Eternum Labs is dedicated to creating supplements that empower individuals to take charge of their health, and our new NAD+ Ultra and NMN Ultra are designed to do just that,” said Marriott, CEO of Eternum Labs. “These products are our response to the rising demand for natural, effective solutions that support cellular health and longevity. We’re thrilled to bring these advanced supplements to our customers, helping them to maintain energy, mental clarity, and resilience as they age.”





The Importance of NAD+ and NMN in the Aging Process

Aging impacts every cell in the human body, often leading to a decrease in energy levels, reduced resilience, and visible signs of aging. Research indicates that NAD+ levels naturally decline as we get older, which can disrupt cellular processes like energy production and DNA repair. NAD+ is a vital coenzyme that fuels cells, helping them to function optimally and recover from stress.

NMN serves as a precursor to NAD+, making it one of the most efficient ways to boost NAD+ levels in the body. Taking an NMN supplement has been shown to help restore NAD+ levels, which in turn supports cellular health, reduces oxidative stress, and promotes overall vitality. NAD+ and NMN have become focal points in anti-aging science, highlighting the potential to slow down or even reverse aspects of the aging process.

Introducing NAD+ Ultra and NMN Ultra: Eternum Labs’ New Solution to Healthy Aging

Eternum Labs’ new anti-aging line, featuring NAD+ Ultra and NMN Ultra, offers a targeted approach to longevity by directly addressing cellular health. These advanced formulations provide effective support for energy production, cellular repair, and the maintenance of youthful function over time.

NAD+ Ultra : Created to deliver a direct boost in NAD+ levels, NAD+ Ultra enhances energy, supports DNA repair, and strengthens resilience to cellular stress. It’s ideal for those looking to maintain focus, energy, and cellular health as they age. This supplement acts as a potent amplifier for the body's natural cellular functions, giving users a tangible boost in vitality and clarity.



NMN Ultra: NMN Ultra is designed to stimulate the body's natural NAD+ production. Formulated with a bioavailable NMN compound, this supplement supports cellular regeneration and mitochondrial function, promoting sustained energy and reducing oxidative stress. NMN Ultra is a powerful choice for those seeking to support long-term health and wellness.



Together, NAD+ Ultra and NMN Ultra work in harmony, offering a synergistic approach to anti-aging that focuses on revitalizing cells from within. By prioritizing NAD+ replenishment, these supplements empower users to enjoy increased energy, mental sharpness, and enhanced physical resilience.

Key Benefits of NAD+ Ultra and NMN Ultra

Eternum Labs’ new anti-aging supplements offer a range of health benefits, all backed by scientific research:

Boosted Cellular Energy: NAD+ Ultra and NMN Ultra increase energy production at the cellular level, supporting mitochondrial health and helping users feel more active and engaged throughout the day. Enhanced Cognitive Function: As NAD+ plays a crucial role in brain health, replenishing its levels has been linked to improved memory, focus, and mental clarity.

Powerful Anti-Aging Support: By maintaining NAD+ levels, these supplements combat cellular aging, helping to reduce visible signs of aging such as fatigue and reduced skin elasticity.

DNA Repair and Cellular Protection: NAD+ is essential in the body’s natural DNA repair mechanisms, helping to defend against environmental and oxidative damage as we age.

Increased Resilience to Stress: NAD+ helps cells adapt to and recover from physical and cellular stress, building resilience and promoting healthier aging.

Healthy Metabolic Support: Boosting NAD+ levels has been shown to support metabolic health, aiding in weight management and overall vitality.



Why NAD+ Ultra and NMN Ultra Stand Out

Eternum Labs takes pride in creating products that combine scientific rigor with premium quality. NAD+ Ultra and NMN Ultra reflect this commitment to excellence, featuring benefits such as:

Scientifically Crafted Formulas : These supplements are developed based on the latest findings in anti-aging and cellular health, ensuring that each dose provides maximum efficacy.

: These supplements are developed based on the latest findings in anti-aging and cellular health, ensuring that each dose provides maximum efficacy. High-Quality Ingredients : Eternum Labs uses only the purest, most potent ingredients, free from fillers and unnecessary additives, to maintain the highest standards of quality and effectiveness.

: Eternum Labs uses only the purest, most potent ingredients, free from fillers and unnecessary additives, to maintain the highest standards of quality and effectiveness. Superior Bioavailability : Both NAD+ Ultra and NMN Ultra are formulated for optimal absorption, allowing users to experience the full range of benefits.

: Both NAD+ Ultra and NMN Ultra are formulated for optimal absorption, allowing users to experience the full range of benefits. Research-Backed Dosages: Eternum Labs incorporates dosages that are supported by scientific studies to provide targeted, reliable anti-aging support.

"We’re excited to provide our customers with products that support energy, resilience, and well-being, helping them live life to the fullest.”

About Eternum Labs

Eternum Labs is a pioneering Australian health supplement company dedicated to improving quality of life through research-backed, effective products. Specializing in cellular health, anti-aging, and wellness, Eternum Labs aims to offer innovative supplements that empower individuals to take control of their health. Trusted by customers globally, Eternum Labs stands for transparency, quality, and a commitment to excellence.

