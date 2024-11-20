WithSecure's Investor Day registration, program and speakers

WithSecure is organizing an Investor Day for investors and analysts on Friday, November 22, 2024, starting at 9:00 am EET. During the day, the company's management will introduce, among others, WithSecure’s strategic priorities and medium-term financial targets.  

A live webcast will be available from the event starting at 9:00 am EET. You can watch the live webcast at: https://withsecure.videosync.fi/investor-day-2024/register  

Participants can ask questions via the chat function of the webcast platform. The questions will be discussed in the Q&A session at the end of the event at approximately 12:00–12:30 pm.  

The event is held in English. 

Investor Day program and presentations (Finnish time): 

9:00-12:00 Presentations  

  • Antti Koskela, President and CEO 
  • Lasse Gerdt, Chief Customer Officer 
  • Artturi Lehtiö, VP, Product and Portfolio Management 
  • Tom Jansson, CFO 
  • Juhana Autio, General Manager & VP, Cloud Protection for Salesforce 

12:00-12:30 Questions & Answers 

A recording of the event and presentation materials will be published on the company’s website after the event at: https://www.withsecure.com/en/about-us/investor-relations/materials  

More information: 

Laura Viita, 
VP, Controlling, Investor Relations and Sustainability

WithSecure Corporation 
+358 50 487 1044 
investor-relations@withsecure.com 


 