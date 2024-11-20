Hair Styling Products Market to hit USD 44.7 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hair Styling Products Market size was valued at USD 27.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The increasing influence of social media platforms, particularly among teenagers and millennials, is a major factor driving this growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/11714

Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube play a pivotal role in spreading beauty trends quickly, with influencers and beauty experts regularly showcasing new hairstyles and techniques. These visually appealing trends inspire consumers to replicate the looks, prompting a surge in demand for the products used in popular tutorials. Moreover, user-generated content fosters a sense of community and trust, making these products even more desirable.

Brands are responding to this growing demand by expanding their range of hair styling products, catering to diverse hair types and styles. This inclusivity appeals to younger generations increasingly seeking products that suit their unique needs.

By category, the hair styling products market is segmented into hair color, gels and waxes, and hair spray. In 2023, gels and waxes led the industry, capturing 39.7% of the market share. These products are anticipated to maintain dominance, with an expected market value of USD 18.4 billion by 2032. Gels and waxes are highly popular due to their versatility, offering consumers a range of styling options suitable for different hair types and preferences.

By type, the hair styling products market is divided into organic and inorganic. In 2023, inorganic products held a significant share, representing 56.3% of the market. This segment is projected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2032. Inorganic styling products, known for their superior hold, shine, and frizz control, remain popular due to the effectiveness of ingredients like silicones and synthetic polymers. These components create a protective barrier that enhances smoothness and manageability, making them appealing to consumers who seek dependable results.

Europe leads the hair styling products market, with a 6.1% CAGR and an anticipated market value of USD 16.2 billion by 2032. The region’s strong emphasis on beauty and fashion, along with its influence on global trends, drives consumer demand for innovative hair products. Fashion hubs like Paris and Milan play a key role in shaping these trends. Furthermore, Europe's diverse consumer base and high disposable incomes contribute to the demand for premium and specialized hair styling products, fostering competition and innovation in the market.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/11714

Major players in hair styling products market include CHANEL, Combe, Cover Your Gray, Coty, Estée Lauder, Hoyu, Indus Valley, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kao, KOSE, L'Oréal, NATULIQUE, Oriflame, Puig, Revlon among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast parameters

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2021 - 2032

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.1.7 Retailers

3.2 Regulatory landscape

3.3 Impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.1.1 Growing social media influence among teenagers and millennials

3.3.1.2 Increase in organic hair care products

3.3.1.3 Growing product innovation

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3.2.1 Harmful side effects of the hair styling products

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Ingredient analysis

3.6 Consumer buying behavior analysis

3.7 Porter’s analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Browse more hair care industry reports @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-reports/hair-care/84

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.