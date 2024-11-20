Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Research 2024-2029 with Honda, Husqvarna, and STIGA Running Rings Around the Competitio

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Research Report 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global robotic lawn mower market is expected to reach a value of $4.33 billion by 2029 from $2.27 billion in 2o23, growing at a CAGR of 11.35% from 2023 to 2029.

The global industry has seen significant advancements in recent years, with vendors continuously innovating to meet the growing demands of consumers and businesses alike. As the industry expands, competition among manufacturers has intensified, leading to a surge in new features, smarter technology, and eco-friendly designs.

Europe dominates the global robotic lawn mower market, largely due to the widespread adoption of robotic technology across various sectors and the high labor costs in the region. The increasing investment in commercial spaces and infrastructure development also contributes to market growth. Furthermore, rising labor costs in North America have prompted many businesses to adopt robotic lawnmowers to enhance productivity and reduce expenses. The region's growing preference for smart home technologies also supports market expansion.

Also, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the global robotic lawn mower market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, particularly in countries like China and India, drives the demand for lawn and garden care equipment. As urban households increase, so does the need for maintenance solutions, providing a significant opportunity for robotic lawn mower manufacturers.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Adoption in Sports and Landscaping



One of the primary drivers of the robotic lawn mower market is the increasing adoption of these devices in sports arenas and landscaping projects. For instance, the Ryder Cup 2023 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome showcased the precision and efficiency of robotic lawnmowers in maintaining expansive sports fields. These mowers provide meticulous lawn care, significantly reducing labor costs and enhancing the visual appeal of sports venues.



Urbanization and Changing Consumer Preferences



As urbanization accelerates, particularly in regions like Europe and North America, the average size of households and lawns decreases. This shift has led to a growing demand for robotic lawn mowers, ideally suited for smaller lawns. Additionally, consumers increasingly seek high-performance, durable lawn care solutions that require minimal effort, further driving market growth.



Technological Advancements in Robotic Lawn Mowers



Technological innovation is at the core of the market's expansion. Modern robotic lawn mowers have advanced features like barrier recognition systems, lawn mapping, and memory functions, significantly enhancing their performance and efficiency. Moreover, integrating smartphones, AI, and Bluetooth technologies has transformed how users interact with these devices. For example, Husqvarna's Automower series allows users to control their mowers remotely through the Husqvarna Connect app, offering features like remote start, geofencing, and scheduling.



Growing Investment in Backyard Aesthetics



The rising investment in backyard aesthetics, landscaping projects, and outdoor activities such as garden gatherings and cookouts is expected to boost the demand for robotic lawn mowers. As consumers continue to enhance their outdoor spaces, the demand for smart, energy-efficient lawn care products will likely rise, especially in regions like the U.S., Germany, and the U.K.



Environmental and Cost Benefits



Robotic lawn mowers are not only convenient but also environmentally friendly. Their precise cutting patterns promote healthier grass growth, reducing the need for chemical inputs like fertilizers and pesticides. Additionally, these mowers are more cost-effective in the long run than traditional gasoline-powered models. The lower operating and maintenance costs, including minimal electricity and upkeep expenses, make robotic mowers an attractive option for cost-conscious consumers.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY LAWN AREA



The robotic lawn mower market is segmented based on lawn area into small, medium, and large lawns. In 2023, the small-sized lawn segment held the largest market share, driven by the prevalence of smaller lawns in European and North American regions. Compact models with limited cutting capacity and battery life are ideal for small lawns, offering efficient mowing without unnecessary features.



INSIGHTS BY TECHNOLOGY



Regarding technology, the global robotic lawn mower market is divided into smart and non-smart robotic lawn mowers. Non-smart mowers dominated the market in 2023, particularly in developing regions like India, China, and Brazil, where affordability is a key factor. However, demand for smart mowers is rising in developed regions such as Europe and North America, where consumers are more inclined toward tech-enabled products.

INSIGHTS BY CATEGORY



The robotic lawn mower market is divided into mass and premium categories, reflecting consumers' needs and budgets. Mass-market robotic lawn mowers are generally more affordable and cater to the average homeowner, offering essential features that balance functionality and cost. These models are designed for users seeking reliable lawn care without needing advanced features.

INSIGHTS BY POWER SOURCE



The global robotic lawn mower market by power source is segmented into battery and solar energy. Battery-powered mowers dominate the market, offering reliable performance with the flexibility of recharging. Battery technology advancements have led to longer runtimes and shorter charging cycles, making these mowers increasingly efficient.



INSIGHTS BY VOLTAGE



Voltage is another critical segment influencing the power and performance of robotic lawn mowers. Models with up to 20V are typically lightweight and designed for small to medium lawns, providing adequate power for regular maintenance without overburdening the mower. Such factors have contributed to the significant segment growth during the forecast period.



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The end-user segment of the global robotic lawn mower market includes residential users, professional landscaping services, sports fields & golf courses, and other applications. Residential users represent the largest market, with homeowners seeking convenient and efficient lawn care solutions. Professional landscaping services are increasingly adopting robotic mowers to reduce labor costs and improve efficiency.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline distribution channel holds the most significant share of the global robotic lawn mower market in 2023. Offline channels include traditional retail stores, home improvement centers, and specialty garden shops, where consumers can physically inspect products and receive in-person advice. This channel appeals to customers who prefer a hands-on shopping experience.



MARKET DYNAMICS





Market Opportunities & Trends

Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs

Internet Shaping End-user Purchasing Behavior

Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Development of Smart Cities

Market Growth Enablers

Resolution of Safety Hazards of Traditional Lawn Mowers

Strong Growth of the Landscaping Industry

Growing Marketing Efforts & Promotional Activities

Lower Operational Cost of Robotic Lawn Mowers

Growing Demand for Golf Courses

Market Restraints

Increased Competition from Chinese Vendors

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Lower Penetration in Underdeveloped & Emerging Nations

Rise in Draught-Tolerant Landscaping and High Adoption of Artificial Grass

High Installation Charges

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Company Profiles

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna Group

STIGA S.p.A.

Stanley Black & Decker

Robert Bosch

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

Other Prominent Vendors

Briggs & Stratton

Deere & Company

Future GenRobots

Greenworks

Hitachi

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

iRobot

Karcher

Lineatielle

LG

Mamibot

POSITEC

STIHL

Kobi

Toro

Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.

SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd

WIPER

Yamabiko

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., Ltd

Zipper Maschinen

Volta

Milagrow HumanTech

