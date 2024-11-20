Ride Sharing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report and Segment Forecasts 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ride Sharing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Electric Vehicle, ICE Vehicle, CNG/LPG Vehicle, Micro-mobility Vehicle), Vehicle, Business Model, Platform, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ride sharing market size is projected to reach USD 96.9 billion by 2030. It is projected to register a CAGR of 13.7% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing awareness in regular commuters regarding environmental deterioration due to vehicle emission is expected to drive the growth.







The unprecedented expansions of cities and towns and the inherent traffic congestion issues are anticipated to play a crucial role in driving the market for ride sharing in the forthcoming years. Growth in international trade and globalization has facilitated development of many major and minor economies all over the world. This economical and industrial growth has directly impacted the demographics and helped rapid urbanization in many countries.



The B2C business type ride sharing segment is estimated to lead the ride sharing market in 2024 and is expected to continue its dominance through the forecast period. This expanison is attributed to the introduction of ride sharing module in the existing platforms provided by established ride hailing players. The peer-to-peer ride sharing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to rising awareness among commuters and also to introduction of newer user-friendly platforms.



The corporate type of commute is estimated to lead the ride sharing market with a slight edge, however the short distance commutes segment is expected to take the lead in the market over the forecast period. The long distance commute type is also projected to register healthy growth amid growing trend of sharing personal vehicles through ride sharing platforms in North America and Europe.



North America is identified as a lucrative region for the global ride sharing market in 2024. The region is home to the two major players - Uber and Lyft - competing to gain more customer base. Asia Pacific followed North America to take the second spot in terms of market share. However, the region is expected to overtake North America over the forecast period. Didi Chuxing and OLA are the two major players in the Asian market.



Ride Sharing Market Report Highlights

Based on service, the e-hailing segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market and accounted for 57.9 % in 2024

The internal Combustion Engines (ICE) vehicle segment dominated the global market with a revenue share of 57.8% in 2024

B2C business model and short distance commute is expected to lead the ride sharing market till 2030

Asia Pacific dominated the global ride-sharing market and accounted for a revenue share of 49.3% in 2024

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

The leading players in the Ride Sharing market include:

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Lyft, Inc.

Via Transportation, Inc.

Zoox, Inc.

Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.

Grab

Gett

Revel

BlaBlaCar



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $42.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $96.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Ride Sharing Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Ride Sharing Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Ride Sharing Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Ride Sharing Market: Service Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. E-hailing

4.4. Car Sharing

4.5. Car Rental

4.6. Station-based Mobility



Chapter 5. Ride Sharing Market: Vehicle Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Ride Sharing Market: Vehicle Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Electric Vehicle

5.4. ICE Vehicle

5.5. CNG/LPG Vehicle

5.6. Micro-mobility Vehicle



Chapter 6. Ride Sharing Market: Business Model Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Ride Sharing Market: Business Model Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

6.4. Business-to-Business (B2B)

6.5. Peer-to-Peer (P2P)



Chapter 7. Ride Sharing Market: Platform Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Ride Sharing Market: Platform Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Web-based

7.4. App-based

7.5. Web & App Based



Chapter 8. Ride Sharing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Ride Sharing Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Positioning

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Lyft, Inc.

Via Transportation, Inc.

Zoox, Inc.

Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.

Grab

Gett

Revel

BlaBlaCar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2rmss1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment