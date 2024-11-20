Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Graphite 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graphite market demonstrates strong growth driven primarily by surging demand from the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector. Current market dynamics are characterized by Chinese dominance in both mining and processing, accounting for approximately 70% of natural graphite production and 90% of processing capacity. The market faces supply chain diversification pressures, with major investments in new production facilities outside China.

Natural graphite production in 2024 is estimated at 1.3 million tonnes, while synthetic graphite production reaches approximately 3 million tonnes. Prices remain elevated due to strong demand and supply constraints, with high-quality flake graphite commanding $2,000-2,400 per tonne and spherical graphite reaching $4,000-4,700 per tonne.

Key market developments include:

Accelerating EV battery demand

Supply chain regionalization efforts

Processing capacity expansion outside China

Rising energy costs affecting synthetic graphite production

Growing emphasis on ESG compliance

The market is projected to experience substantial growth, driven by:

EV battery demand reaching 9,300 GWh by 2035

Energy storage applications requiring 1,770 GWh

New gigafactory developments globally

Expanding industrial applications

Key growth factors include:

Mass EV adoption

Grid storage expansion

Industrial modernization

Nuclear power growth

Advanced materials development

Challenges include:

Processing capacity constraints

Energy costs for synthetic production

Environmental regulations

Supply chain security

Technical specifications for batteries

The market transformation will require significant investment in new production capacity, processing facilities, and technology development to meet projected demand growth across all sectors.

The Global Market for Graphite 2025-2035 provides detailed analysis of the rapidly evolving graphite market, encompassing both natural and synthetic graphite sectors from 2025-2035. The report examines production, processing, applications, and emerging technologies driving market growth, with particular focus on electric vehicle batteries and energy storage applications.

Key Report Features:

Complete analysis of natural and synthetic graphite markets

Detailed production and capacity data

Price trends and forecasts

Technology developments

Comprehensive end-use market analysis

Regional market assessments

In-depth company profiles

The report provides exhaustive coverage of graphite types, including flake, amorphous, vein, and synthetic varieties, along with emerging technologies like graphene and advanced processing methods. Special attention is given to high-growth applications such as lithium-ion battery anodes, where demand is projected to increase significantly through 2035.

Companies Profiled include:

Aben Resources

Alba Mineral Resources

Anovion Technologies

Anson Resources

Applied Graphite Technologies

Armadale Capital

Ashbury Carbons

Black Rock Mining

Blencowe Resources

BTR New Material Group

Buxton Resources

Canada Carbon

Carbonscape

Ceylon Graphite

China Minmetals Group

China Steel Chemical

Cocan Graphite Mill

Doncarb Graphite

Eagle Graphite

EcoGraf

Evolution Energy Minerals

Extrativa Metalquimica

Evion Group

Fangda Carbon

First Graphene

Five-star New Material Technology

Focus Graphite

FunktioMat

Grafintec

GrafTech International

Graphex Technologies

Graphit Kropfmuhl

Graphite COVA

Graphite India Limited

Graphite One

Graphjet Technology

Gratomic

Green Battery Minerals

Green Graphite Technologies

Greenwing Resources

HEG Limited

Heilongjiang Aoyu Energy

Heilongjiang Guangshengda

Hexagon Energy Materials

Hubei Hengda

Ibiden

Infinity Stone Ventures

International Graphite

ITech Minerals

JFE Chemical

Jixi Northeast Asia Mineral Resources

Jixi Puchen Graphite

Kaifeng Carbon

Leading Edge Materials

Lomiko Metals

Magnis Energy Technologies

Mason Resources

Mersen SA

Market segments analyzed include:

Battery materials (EVs, energy storage)

Refractories and metallurgy

Lubricants and friction materials

Electronics and thermal management

Nuclear applications

Fuel cells and renewable energy

Flame retardants

The research examines critical market dynamics including:

Chinese market dominance

Supply chain diversification efforts

Processing technology advances

Recycling developments

Environmental regulations

Regional production trends

Price volatility factors

Regional analysis covers:

China's dominant position

North American market development

European Union initiatives

Emerging Asian markets

African production potential

The report includes detailed profiles of over 100 companies, analysis of production capacities, and strategic developments. Extensive data on gigafactory developments and their impact on graphite demand is provided, along with analysis of competing technologies and materials.

Technology coverage includes:

Advanced processing methods

New extraction techniques

Purification technologies

Coating developments

Recycling innovations

Graphene applications

Market forecasts through 2035 cover:

Production by type and region

Demand by application

Price trends

Regional consumption

Technology adoption

Market share analysis

Companies profiles



Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Types of graphite

2.2 Natural graphite

2.3 Synthetic graphite

2.4 New technologies

2.5 Recycling of graphite materials

2.6 Applications of graphite

2.7 Graphite pricing (ton)

2.8 Graphene

2.8.1 Overview

2.8.2 Properties

2.8.3 Types of graphene and prices

2.8.4 Markets and applications

2.8.5 Graphene production capacities

2.8.6 Graphene producers

3 MARKETS FOR GRAPHITE

3.1 Global production of graphite

3.1.1 The graphite market in 2024 and beyond

3.1.2 China dominance

3.1.3 United States subsidies/loans and tariffs on Chinese imports

3.1.4 Global mine production and reserves of natural graphite

3.1.5 Global graphite production in tonnes, 2016-2023

3.1.6 Estimated global graphite production in tonnes, 2024-2035

3.1.7 Synthetic graphite supply

3.2 Global market demand for graphite by end use market 2016-2035, tonnes

3.2.1 Natural graphite

3.2.2 Synthetic graphite

3.3 Demand for graphite by end use markets, 2023

3.4 Demand for graphite by end use markets, 2035

3.5 Graphite market developments 2020-2024

3.6 Demand by region

3.7 Factors that aid graphite market growth

3.8 Factors that hinder graphite market growth

3.9 Main market players

3.9.1 Natural graphite

3.9.2 Synthetic graphite

3.10 Market supply chain

3.11 Lithium-ion batteries

3.11.1 Gigafactories

3.11.2 Anode material in electric vehicles

3.11.2.1 Properties

3.11.2.2 Market demand

3.11.3 Recent trends in the automotive market and EVs

3.11.4 Higher costs and tight supply

3.11.5 Forecast for EVs

3.11.6 Graphite alternatives for batteries

3.12 Refractory manufacturing (Steel market)

3.12.1 Steel market trends and graphite growth

3.12.2 Carbon Sources for refractories

3.12.3 Electric arc furnaces in steelmaking

3.13 Recarburising

3.14 Graphite shapes

3.15 Electronics

3.15.1 Thermal management

3.16 Electrode materials for fuel cells

3.17 Nuclear

3.18 Lubricants

3.19 Friction materials

3.20 Flame retardants

3.21 Solar and wind turbines

4 COMPANY PROFILES (102 company profiles)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jnygm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.