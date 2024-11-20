AI Data Centers Networks and Power Requirements Report 2024, with Case Studies from Major Equipment Companies and Service Providers

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Networks and Power Requirements for AI Data Centers: A Ten-year Market Forecast and Technology Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an assessment and ten-year forecast of the burgeoning market for networks and related connectivity products for AI data centers and AI clusters. It contains detailed ten-year volume and value forecasts of all the products and markets that are core to the AI data center and cluster market. In addition, the strategic analysis provided throughout the report is illustrated with case studies from the recent history of major equipment companies and service providers.

The goal of this report is to identify and quantify the emerging AI opportunities that are appearing on the road to a network/distributed AI future. It examines bandwidth requirements for AI data centers and clusters and the arrival of 1600 Gigabit transceivers and 400G signaling and co-packaged optics to support the bandwidth surge.

Such new technologies bring efficiencies, but the AI data centers still have huge power and cooling needs and in this report CIR examines what role new power and cooling technologies - nuclear power, wind energy, miniaturized nuclear reactors and liquid cooling, for example - will play in the future of AI data centers.

AI will be the key driver for bandwidth, power and storage in AI data centers over the next ten years, according to the report. What we seeing is a major re-think in the design, layout and equipment choices for major data centers to meet the special needs of AI. Much of the money for these changes will come from the hyperscale data center owners (AWS, Google, Meta, Microsoft, etc.) as well as data center landlords, but smaller data centers and data centers will generate AI-driven demand too.

This report will be essential reading for networking vendors, service providers, AI software firms, computer companies and investors.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Introduction

The unstoppable rise of AI: AI is real at last!

Overview of data requirements for AI data centers/AI clusters

Training vs. inference

Demand: Where the money for AI will come from

Goal of this report

Summary of ten-year market forecasts

Methodology of this report

Plan of this report

Chapter Two: Demand: Roadmap for AI Network Deployment and Distributed AI

AI and the hyperscalers: Many paths to AI

Opportunities in the smaller AI data centers and AI clusters

Data center landlords

AI-as-a service providers

AI and edge networks

AI data centers in the cloud

The emergence of distributed AI

Chapter 3: Supply - AI Networking and the Available Technologies

Evolution of AI hardware: Of servers, CPUs, GPUs and QPUs

Bandwidth requirement for AI networks and data centers Are we entering 1600 Gbps era? 400G signaling

How AI drives latency in data networks

Will AI lead to a resurgence of InfiniBand?

Ethernet in the AI data center P802.3dj Ultra Ethernet Consortium

AI and high-speed interconnects Co-packaged optics and beyond

Storage requirements for AI data centers

AI and HPC

Chapter Four: Power and Cooling Requirements for AI Data Centers

Power and cooling requirements for AI data centers

Sustainability: Wind and solar options

Nuclear options Miniaturized reactor for data centers Nuclear fusion?

Cooling Air cooling Liquid cooling Heat sinks for transceivers



Chapter Five: Ten-year Market Forecasts

Forecasting methodology

Ten-year forecast of AI data centers and servers worldwide

Ten-year forecast of AI data center connectivity Ethernet vs. IB Co-packaged optics and high-speed interconnect

Ten-year forecast of data storage for AI data centers

Ten-year forecast of AI data center power sources Sustainable: Wind vs. solar The nuclear option

Ten-year forecast of AI cooling technology

Market size, market growth and applicable marketing strategies

