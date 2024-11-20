U.S. Equity Option Market Makers Case Study 2024: Unveiling the New Era of U.S. Equity Option Trading, A 45,000-Word Analysis of Market Makers and Strategies

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Equity Option Market Makers - Core Strategies and Market Shares, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 45,000-word case study provides the mostcomprehensive analysis to date based on the modeling of 17 proprietary trading firms who serve variously as market makers in U.S. equity derivatives across the backdrop of 5 interconnected product classes in futures and options.

The objective of this year-long research project was to shed new light on US equity option market mechanics by exploring the products, players and strategies that comprise the dramatic increase in total contract volume - with specific emphasis on the 5-year focus period, 2019-2023, that symbolizes what the analyst believes is a new era in U.S. equity option trading.

Though the unprecedented scale of this case study is indicative, this is the analyst's current version of a masterpiece; the new crown jewel in a unique research library developed by hand, exclusively with publicly-available data (with the exception of certain daily market data samples), over years of consistent focus, patience and curiosity.

After a detailed introductory setup, this report is organized in 3 sections:

First, market composition is presented to showcase the volumes and interconnected nature of all relevant US equity derivative product classes.

Second, a new strategy factor library is leveraged to highlight core strategy preferences of the 17 members of the "featured option market making group," wherever applicable.

And third, based on interpretations from the prior sections, the output of a 2-factor model, that hinges on estimates of weighted average annual trading velocity per market maker, drives the volume share estimates - together, all of which yielding innumerable discoveries and insights about these players and this ecosystem.

Featured Market Makers:

Akuna Securities

Belvedere Trading

Chicago Trading Company

Citadel Securities

Cutler Group

Group One Trading

GTS Securities

HAP Trading

IMC Financial Markets

Jane Street Options

Old Mission Capital

Optiver US

Simplex Trading

Susquehanna Securities

Two Sigma Securities

Walleye Trading

Wolverine Trading

Data Sample

The Storyboard and select findings contained in this case study represent the publisher's analysis and interpretation of the largest and most diverse dataset for any case study in its history. The supporting data sample for this report has been sourced from the following:

Quarterly 13F holdings reports (including 13F-HR/A amendment reports, wherever applicable) for numerous trading entities - including market makers, asset managers, and other financial intermediaries - over the maximum available time range for each entity ending December 31, 2023 (or, Q4 2023);

The analyst's proprietary 13F Security Master (multi-identifier version under development), Q1 2008-Q2 2024;

Quarterly Rule 606 reports - containing monthly trade data - filed by 17 retail-oriented brokerage entities covering the maximum of the period beginning January 2020 and ending March 2024, wherever applicable;

Annual Form X17a5 reports for each option market making entity over the maximum available period beginning December 31, 2001, and ending December 31, 2023;

BrokerCheck detail reports from FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority);

Monthly and annual US equity option market data from Option Clearing Corporation (OCC);

Monthly US equity index futures and futures options market data from CME Group;

Monthly US equity stock market data from SIFMA (Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association);

Select daily US equity option market data from Option Research and Technology Services (ORATS);

Periodic presentation information on US equity option markets from CBOE Global Markets;

Any other peripheral data or content referenced in this report that was available from open and public sources or searchable on the surface internet; and,

Competitive and other contextual modeling, exhibits, case studies, Feed posts and/or any other pre-existing content from the analyst's research library.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Data Sample

Glossary and Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

Storyboard

Market Composition

Constituencies

Contextual History

Complexity and Evolution

Customer Bias

Core Strategies

Broad Market Volatility Traders

Broad Market Flow Traders

Index Dispersion Traders

ETF Dispersion Traders

Special Situations Traders

Wholesale Market Makers

Market Share

Equity Index Options

Retail Customer Order Flow

Volume Share By Market Maker

Conclusion

The Complexity Curve

Retail Option Allocation Framework

Institutional Option Customers

Author's Note

Appendix I Vignettes

Strategy Factor Library, V1 (2)

Structural Alpha Measurement (5)

Open Interest Rank by Account Type and Entity (3)

Put/Call/Buy/Sell Biases Stock and ETF Options (7)

Retail Option Order Estimates and Rates Analysis (6)

SPY/SPX Options Focus (10)

Quarterly Metric Translations (7)

Appendix II - Market Ecosystem Framework

Key Landscape Drivers

Alpha Capacity Elasticity

Historical Perspective

Factor Dimensionality and the Omnitrade

Prop Shop Demographics

Companies Featured

Akuna Securities

Ally Invest Securities

APEX Clearing

Balyasny Asset Management

Belvedere Trading

CBOE Global Markets

Charles Schwab Corporation (TD Ameritrade, Inc., TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc.)

Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE)

Chicago Trading Company (CTC)

Citadel Clearing

Citadel Securities

CME Group

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies

Cutler Group

D. E. Shaw Group

Dash Financial Technologies (Dash)

eToro USA Securities

Fidelity Brokerage Services (FBS)

Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)

FirstTrade Securities

Global Execution Brokers (GEB / SIG)

Group One Trading (GOT)

GTS Securities (GTS)

HAP Trading (HAP)

Hull Trading

IMC-Chicago, LLC (dba - IMC Financial Markets)

IMC Financial Markets (IMC)

IMC Trading BV

Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Jane Street Capital (JSC)

Jane Street Global Trading

Jane Street Group (JSG)

Jane Street Options (JSO)

Latour Trading

Matrix Executions

Millennium Management

Morgan Stanley & Co (MSCO) (E*Trade Securities, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MSSB))

Old Mission Capital (OMC)

Open to the Public Investing (OTTP - Public.com)

Optiver Holding BV

Optiver US

Optiver VOF

O'Connor & Associates

Parallax Volatility Advisors

Peak6 Group

Robinhood Securities (RHS)

Simplex Trading

Susquehanna International Group (SIG)

Susquehanna Securities

Tastytrade

Tower Research Capital (TRC)

Tradestation Securities

Tradier Brokerage

Two Sigma Securities (TSS)

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Vanguard Brokerage Services

Virtu Americas

Walleye Trading

Walleye Capital

Webull Financial

Wells Fargo Clearing Services

Wolverine Trading

Wolverine Asset Management

