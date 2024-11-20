Pickle Robot Closes $50 Million Series B Funding and Secures New Orders for 30+ Unload Robots

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pickle Robot Company (“Pickle Robot”), a pioneer in Physical AI delivering robotic automation systems that unload trucks, today announced it has raised $50 million in series B funding with participation from a strategic customer, Teradyne Robotics Ventures, Toyota Ventures, Ranpak, Third Kind Venture Capital, One Madison Group, Hyperplane, Catapult Ventures, and others.

Additionally, in Q3 2024 six customers placed orders for over 30 production robots to deploy in the first half of 2025. The new orders include pilot conversions, existing customer expansions, and new customer adoption. The funding will be used to accelerate the development of new feature sets and build out the company’s commercial teams to unlock new markets and geographies for global robotic truck unloading customers.

“Pickle Robot customers are experiencing the value of Physical AI applied to a common logistics process that challenges thousands of operations every day,” said AJ Meyer, CEO and Founder of Pickle Robot. “The new funding and our strategic customer relationships enable Pickle to chart the future of supply chain robotics, rapidly expand our core product capabilities, and grow our business to deliver tremendous customer value now and in the future.”

Pickle Robot is laser-focused on applying its Physical AI technology to one of the most labor-intensive, physically demanding, and highest turnover work areas in logistics operations: truck unloading . Pickle’s Physical AI combines a powerful vision system with generative AI foundation models trained on millions of data points from real logistics and warehouse operations that enable Pickle’s robotic hardware platform to perform physical work at human-scale or better.

“Pickle is hitting its strides delivering innovation, development, commercial traction, and customer satisfaction. The company is building groundbreaking technology while executing on essential recurring parts of a successful business like field service and manufacturing management,” said Omar Asali, Pickle board member and CEO of Ranpak. “It is a testament to the strong team at Pickle that world-class customers want to work with them and that investors are excited about their trajectory."

Pickle Robot is at the forefront of AI-enabled robotic supply chain solutions. Pickle Unload Systems have been operating at production capacity in distribution centers for multiple customers since the summer of 2023. Pickle robots work collaboratively with warehouse staff to make the physically demanding process of unloading non-palletized goods from trucks and containers safer and more efficient.

Pickle Robot is on a mission to automate inbound and outbound processes at 1 million warehouse doors over the next 10 years. To date, Pickle Robots have unloaded over 10 million pounds of merchandise from import containers and domestic floor-loaded trailers for customers that distribute footwear, apparel, power tools, toys, kitchenware, packaging materials, small appliances, and other general merchandise. Going forward, the product roadmap is expanding to service parcel type freight.

About Pickle Robot Company

Pickle Robot is a pioneer in Physical AI for supply chain applications. Today Pickle robots autonomously unload trucks, trailers, and import containers at human-scale or better performance. The alternative is manual work that is difficult, dirty, sometimes dangerous, and increasingly hard to staff at distribution centers around the globe. Pickle Robot is laser focused on automating truck unloading using generative AI, machine learning, computer vision, advanced sensors, and industrial robotics to deliver engineered products customers rely on. Pickle Robot Unload Systems work alongside people on loading docks to make the work safer, faster, and more efficient. Pickle robots are physical AI that unload trucks. For more information visit: www.picklerobot.com .

Contact

Pete Blair

VP of Product & Marketing, Pickle Robot Company

pete.blair@picklerobot.com

+1 (508) 954-2723

