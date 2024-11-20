Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Market to Achieve a Remarkable 24.0% CAGR, Crossing USD 383.65 Billion By 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global software-defined anything (SDx) market size was USD 44.46 billion in 2024, estimated at USD 55.11 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 383.65 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 24.0% from 2025 to 2034.

Market Introduction:

What is Software-Defined Anything (SDx)?

Software-defined anything (SDx) is a crucial yet obscure terminology that indicates contemporary alterations taking place in the IT sphere. It is a gesture towards encouraging a profound role for software systems in regulating varied kinds of hardware, particularly rendering software more in the instruction of composite piece hardware systems and permitting the software regulation of a profound gamut of gadgets. It is a basically a correlated instrument that reinforces developing network cartography. It can also be referred to as an addition to bring your own device (BYOD) movement, which is confusing businesses and security managers.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.0%.

The market for software-defined anything (SDx) is expanding due to it improving flexibility, scalability, networking, storage, and security layers.

The software-defined anything market analysis is based on offering, end user, and region.

Based on end users, the enterprise segment dominated the market in 2024.

In 2024, North America dominated the market market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Software-Defined Anything Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers:

Growing Requirement for Security : The SDx market size is expanding due to the growing requirement for security would cause escalated interest in SDx solutions, especially software-defined networking (SDN). SDx provides progressive network security potential such as enhanced resolution, regulation and automation. On account of escalating worries over cybersecurity, firms acquire SDx for improved safeguarding. For instance, in 2023 yearly data violation report circulated by the Identity Theft Resource Center disclosed an astonishing 78% surge in data settlement in 2023 (3205) as contrasted to 2021 (1801), rendering contemporary documentation for the ITRC and constituting a 72% surge from the former high in 2021.

: The SDx market size is expanding due to the growing requirement for security would cause escalated interest in SDx solutions, especially software-defined networking (SDN). SDx provides progressive network security potential such as enhanced resolution, regulation and automation. On account of escalating worries over cybersecurity, firms acquire SDx for improved safeguarding. For instance, in 2023 yearly data violation report circulated by the Identity Theft Resource Center disclosed an astonishing 78% surge in data settlement in 2023 (3205) as contrasted to 2021 (1801), rendering contemporary documentation for the ITRC and constituting a 72% surge from the former high in 2021. Surge in 5G Technology: The stationing of 5G technology is notable, pushing the demand for the market, especially in network management. The 5G networks are portrayed by their elevated speed, extremely low latency, and huge connectivity potential. The networks need a progressive and flexible framework to encounter these demands.

Trends and Opportunities:

Surge in the Internet of Things : The increase in the Internet of Things and edge computing technologies has caused a notable surge in the aggregate of IoT gadgets and edge computing potential. SDx solutions play an important part in productively handling these disseminated resources. Additionally, the spread of 5G technology is pushing the demand for SDx, especially in network handling, which suggests that the software-defined anything (SDx) market demand is expanding.

: The increase in the Internet of Things and edge computing technologies has caused a notable surge in the aggregate of IoT gadgets and edge computing potential. SDx solutions play an important part in productively handling these disseminated resources. Additionally, the spread of 5G technology is pushing the demand for SDx, especially in network handling, which suggests that the software-defined anything (SDx) market demand is expanding. Growing Acquisition of Cloud Computing: The growing acquisition of cloud computing in undertakings pushes the requirement for progressive technologies such as SDx to productively handle intricate cloud technology. SDx eases agile resource allotment and smoothens infrastructure handling, playing an important part in reinforcing cloud intermediate functions, which is providing market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The aggressive topography of the market is portrayed by the existence of several key contenders that provide a broad gamut of solutions traversing software-defined networking (SDN), software-defined storage (SDS), and software-defined data centers (SDDC).

Major players operating in software-defined anything market are:

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Fortinet

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

IBM

Juniper Networks

Nokia Corporation

Regional Insights:

North America : North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024 because of the region's premature acquisition of progressive technologies involving cloud computing, virtualization, and 5G. Undertakings in North America are massively funding digital alteration inventiveness, which needs the flexible, innovative, and economical IT framework that SDx offers.

: North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024 because of the region's premature acquisition of progressive technologies involving cloud computing, virtualization, and 5G. Undertakings in North America are massively funding digital alteration inventiveness, which needs the flexible, innovative, and economical IT framework that SDx offers. Asia Pacific: Speedy digital alteration and growing acquisition of progressive technologies covering critical industries such as telecommunication, IT, manufacturing, and healthcare are expected to drive the Asia Pacific software-defined anything (SDx) market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Market Segmentation:

By Offering Outlook:

Solution Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN) Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Other Solutions

Service Professional Services Managed Services



By End User Outlook:

Service Providers

Enterprises IT & ITeS BFSI Retail and E-commerce Health and Life Science Manufacturing Telecom Transportation & Logistics Government Other Enterprises



By Regional Outlook:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



