VitalHub announces SHREWD implementation with Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed an implementation of its regional patient flow and whole-system visibility platform, SHREWD, to support improved patient flow and safer, more effective care coordination.

SHREWD is a real-time operational management platform which supports – and gathers data from – hospitals, long-term care facilities, community & cancer care services, inter-facility transport services, ambulance and paramedic services, and telehealth services. The platform provides an operational solution for whole-system visibility that is used as a single source of the truth in real-time, leveraging existing Health Information Systems to provide intelligent insights that allow key decision-makers and clinicians to take the right action at the right time.

SHREWD is enabling the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (“WRHA”) to leverage data from a wide variety of disparate information systems across the health network, aggregated to provide them with visibility of system pressures at a glance. SHREWD is supporting quality improvement and optimized patient flow across the acute facilities and will soon be adding support for three hybrid facilities in the region. The WRHA has been using VitalHub’s Oculys patient flow & operational visibility suite of solutions since 2015. The SHREWD platform is now delivering the next evolution of system integration and regional visibility to improve patient flow.

The WRHA and Shared Health Manitoba now join the likes of organizations like the National Health Service of England (“NHS England”), who has implemented SHREWD across System Coordination Centres to power command centers located across England. SHREWD also provides NHS England with their National Urgent & Emergency Care Coordination Centre, which provides local, regional, and national teams with access to patient flow information from across the country in support of a fully integrated health and care system.

“Regional collaboration plays an important role in our ever-changing healthcare landscape by supporting better care coordination and enhancing the services we provide to both Winnipeg residents and our surrounding communities. The ability to not only view where pressures are across our system, but also to understand why they’re occurring and see the actions required to relieve them, means SHREWD allows us to balance resources intelligently to support the parts of our system under stress,” said Mike Nader, President and Chief Executive Officer, WRHA.

“Collating real time demand & volume and providing an ability to view data across multiple facilities within a single place makes SHREWD a powerful tool to have at our disposal. The increased whole-system visibility into pressures across the Winnipeg region lets us see what’s coming our way so we can plan appropriately and take action, further supporting our ability to take a more proactive approach to regional patient flow,” said Katherine Graham, Executive Director, Acute & Community Care Coordination, WRHA.

“We’ve learned that when a bottleneck exists in one part of a health care system, it doesn’t take long for that bottleneck to negatively impact upstream services and other supports around it,” said Niels Tofting, Executive Vice President & Managing Director, North America at VitalHub. “SHREWD will now provide stakeholders across the Winnipeg region with an early-warning system and a single source of truth they can use to easily identify where pressures in the system are, what they are related to, why they are happening, and the actions requires to relieve them.”

About the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

The WRHA serves a population of more than 750,000 people, including residents of the city of Winnipeg and the rural municipalities of East and West St. Paul. It also provides healthcare support and speciality referral services to nearly half a million Manitobans who live beyond these boundaries, as well as residents of northwestern Ontario and Nunavut, who often require the services and expertise available within the WRHA.

Among the largest employers in Manitoba, the WRHA and its associated operating entities employs approximately 18,000 people. With an annual operating budget of $2.2 billion, the WRHA is the largest health authority in the province and operates or funds over 200 health service facilities and programs.

About Shared Health Manitoba

Shared Health is Manitoba’s provincial health authority, providing provincial planning, health services and operational support for Manitoba’s health system.

Shared Health is a designated bilingual health authority which has more than 18,000 employees working in all aspects of health care across Manitoba. Our teams work closely with Manitoba’s cancer authority and the five regional health authorities.

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering Health and Human Services providers with solutions designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. Our clients include hospitals, regional health authorities, mental health and addictions services providers for children and adults, long-term care facilities, home health agencies, correctional services, and community and social services providers.

VitalHub’s comprehensive suite of SaaS solutions include:

Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, and Optimization

Patient Flow, Operational Visibility, and Patient Journey Optimization

Workforce Automation & Compliance



The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 1,000 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 500 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI" and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol "VHIBF".

