Global-e Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) the leader of global Direct-To-Consumer eCommerce enablement, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

“We report today the results of another very strong quarter, with growth of GMV accelerating to 35% year over year and many new merchants going live ahead of the holiday season, including the iconic luxury department store Harrods,” said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e. “Given the successful merchant launches in the recent months, combined with our new bookings for this year which are at an all-time high, we believe that this strong growth momentum will continue.”

Q3 2024 Financial Results

GMV 1 in the third quarter of 2024 was $1,134 million, an increase of 35% year over year

Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $176 million, an increase of 32% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $82.6 million and fulfillment services revenue was $93.4 million

Non-GAAP gross profit 2 in the third quarter of 2024 was $82.3 million, an increase of 39% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the third quarter of 2024 was $80.1 million

Non-GAAP gross margin 2 in the third quarter of 2024 was 46.8%, an increase of 240 basis points from 44.4% in the third quarter of 2023. GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2024 was 45.5%

Adjusted EBITDA 3 in the third quarter of 2024 was $31.1 million compared to $22.1 million in the third quarter of 2023

Net loss in the third quarter of 2024 was $22.6 million

Recent Business Highlights

Continued to on-board many new merchants located all around the globe and trading in various verticals, including: North America - plus size fashion brand Torrid, cosmetics brand Jones Road Beauty, watchmaker Fossil and fast-growing consumer electronics brand Raycon UK and Europe - British clothing brand Trapstar London, Swedish horse riding brand Equestrian Stockholm, Polish clubwear brand MISBHV and UK-based Land Rover spare parts seller LR Parts APAC - Australian fashion brand Dissh, Brand Off’s sites in Japan and Hong Kong, Japanese pre-owned fashion seller Ragtag, Hong Kong based leather brand Cafune and the Korean sports gear brand Dimito Sports clubs - significant launches of the top Premier League and Bundesliga football clubs of Manchester United and Bayern Munich Luxury brands - Derek Rose and Margaret Howell in the UK, Longchamp and Paco Rabanne in France and Chopard in Switzerland

Recently launched with Harrods, the iconic luxury department store, through our integration into the SCAYLE platform; Harrods is the last of the large merchants planned to launch in the second half of 2024

Expanded to new lanes with existing merchants - added all the remaining lanes with Victoria’s Secret, completing the phased launch as planned, went live with Disney in Australia and New Zealand and added support for more markets on Assouline’s APAC store

Expanded our strategic partnership with the digital transformation leader Transcosmos - following our successful joint work in Japan, we have extended our partnership to also cover South Korea

Shopify Managed Markets – rolled out new capabilities, including order editing, support for several new alternative payment methods and upgrades to our automated catalogue analysis algorithms, allowing merchants to sell more products to more markets. Volumes on Managed Markets continue to grow as planned, generating great value to the thousands of merchants using it

Q4 and Full Year Outlook

Global-e is introducing fourth quarter guidance and is raising full year guidance as follows:

Q4 2024 FY 2024 Previous FY 2024 (in millions) GMV (1) $1,615 - $1,685 $4,760 - $4,830 $4,605 - $4,845 Revenue $243.0 - $255.0 $732.9 - $744.9 $710 - $750 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $51.5 - $57.5 $135.2 - $141.2 $127 - $143



1 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is a key operating metric. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics” for additional information regarding this metric.

2 Non-GAAP Gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics” for additional information regarding this metric.

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information regarding this metric, including the reconciliations to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this GAAP financial measure are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expenses. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable impact on the Company’s future financial results.

Conference Call Information:

Global-e will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-800-717-1738 International Toll: 1-646-307-1865



A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at: https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations

Approximately two hours after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement Global-e’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, Global-e considers certain financial measures and key performance metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP including:

Non-GAAP gross profit, which Global-e defines as gross profit adjusted for amortization of acquired intangibles. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenues

Adjusted EBITDA, which Global-e defines as operating profit (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, commercial agreements amortization, amortization of acquired intangibles and merger related contingent consideration.

Global-e also uses Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as a key operating metric. Gross Merchandise Value or GMV is defined as the combined amount we collect from the shopper and the merchant for all components of a given transaction, including products, duties and taxes and shipping.

The aforementioned key performance indicators and non-GAAP financial measures are used, in conjunction with GAAP measures, by management and our board of directors to assess our performance, including the preparation of Global-e’s annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, for financial and operational decision-making, to evaluate the effectiveness of Global-e’s business strategies, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. These measures are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate measures of operating performance because they remove the impact of certain items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations, and permit investors to view performance using the same tools that we use to budget, forecast, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate historical performance.

Global-e’s definition of Non-GAAP measures may differ from the definition used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these metrics or similar metrics. Furthermore, these metrics have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Thus, Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future strategy and projected revenue, GMV, Adjusted EBITDA and other future financial and operational results, growth strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, expansion in new and existing markets, the launch of large enterprise merchants, and our ongoing partnership with Shopify, are forward-looking statements. As the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “seek,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “possible” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Global-e believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, our rapid growth and growth rates in recent periods may not be indicative of future growth; the ability to retain merchants or the GMV generated by such merchants; the ability to retain existing, and attract new merchants; our business acquisitions and ability to effectively integrate acquired businesses; our ability to anticipate merchant needs or develop or acquire new functionality or enhance our existing platforms to meet those needs; our ability to implement and use artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies successfully; our ability to compete in our industry; our reliance on third-parties, including our ability to realize the benefits of any strategic alliances, joint ventures, or partnership arrangements and to integrate our platforms with third-party platforms; our ability to develop or maintain the functionality of our platforms, including real or perceived errors, failures, vulnerabilities, or bugs in our platforms; our history of net losses; our ability to manage our growth and manage expansion into additional markets; increased attention to ESG matters and our ability to manage such matters; our ability to accommodate increased volumes during peak seasons and events; our ability to effectively expand our marketing and sales capabilities; our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses and operations; our ability to operate internationally; our reliance on third-party services, including third-party providers of cross-docking services and third-party data centers, in our platforms and services and harm to our reputation by our merchants’ or third-party service providers’ unethical business practices; our ability to adapt to changes in mobile devices, systems, applications, or web browsers that may degrade the functionality of our platforms; our operation as a merchant of record for sales conducted using our platform; regulatory requirements and additional fees related to payment transactions through our e-commerce platforms could be costly and difficult to comply with; compliance and third-party risks related to anti-money laundering, anti-corruption, anti-bribery, regulations, economic sanctions and export control laws and import regulations and restrictions; our business’s reliance on the personal importation model; our ability to securely store personal information of merchants and shoppers; increases in shipping rates; fluctuations in the exchange rate of foreign currencies has impacted and could continue to impact our results of operations; our ability to offer high quality support; our ability to expand the number of merchants using our platforms and increase our GMV and to enhance our reputation and awareness of our platforms; our dependency on the continued use of the internet for commerce; our ability to adapt to emerging or evolving regulatory developments, changing laws, regulations, standards and technological changes related to privacy, data protection, data security and machine learning technology and generative artificial intelligence evolves; the effect of the situation in Ukraine on our business, financial condition and results of operations; our role in the fulfilment chain of the merchants, which may cause third parties to confuse us with the merchants; our ability to establish and protect intellectual property rights; and our use of open-source software which may pose particular risks to our proprietary software technologies; our dependency on our executive officers and other key employees and our ability to hire and retain skilled key personnel, including our ability to enforce non-compete agreements we enter into with our employees; litigation for a variety of claims which we may be subject to; the adoption by merchants of a direct to consumer model; our anticipated cash needs and our estimates regarding our capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to accurately estimate judgments relating to our critical accounting policies; changes in tax laws or regulations to which we are subject, including the enactment of legislation implementing changes in taxation of international business activities and the adoption of other corporate tax reform policies; requirements to collect sales or other taxes relating to the use of our platforms and services in jurisdictions where we have not historically done so; global events such as war, health pandemics, climate change, macroeconomic events and the recent economic slowdown; risks relating to our ordinary shares, including our share price, the concentration of our share ownership with insiders, our status as a foreign private issuer, provisions of Israeli law and our amended and restated articles of association and actions of activist shareholders; risks related to our incorporation and location in Israel, including risks related to the ongoing war and related hostilities; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Global-e’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024 and other documents filed with or furnished by Global-e from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer ecommerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end ecommerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

Global-E Online Ltd. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) Period Ended December 31, September 30, 2023 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 200,081 $ 207,318 Short-term deposits 96,939 130,397 Accounts receivable, net 27,841 57,095 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,967 58,697 Marketable securities 20,403 20,765 Funds receivable, including cash in banks 111,232 120,420 Total current assets 520,463 594,692 Property and equipment, net 10,236 10,505 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,052 25,158 Long term deposits 3,552 4,868 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, noncurrent 2,668 3,531 Other assets, noncurrent 4,078 3,578 Commercial agreement asset 192,721 93,550 Goodwill 367,566 367,566 Intangible assets, net 78,024 63,614 Total long-term assets 681,897 572,370 Total assets $ 1,202,360 $ 1,167,062 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 50,943 $ 42,383 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 107,306 105,636 Funds payable to Customers 111,232 120,420 Short term operating lease liabilities 4,031 4,351 Total current liabilities 273,512 272,790 Long-term liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities, net 6,507 2,592 Long term operating lease liabilities 19,291 21,230 Other long-term liabilities 1,071 1,068 Total liabilities $ 300,381 $ 297,680 Shareholders’ equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 1,360,250 1,403,677 Accumulated comprehensive loss (1,420 ) (387 ) Accumulated deficit (456,851 ) (533,908 ) Total shareholders’ equity 901,979 869,382 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,202,360 $ 1,167,062







Global-E Online Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 133,605 $ 175,971 $ 384,545 $ 489,852 Cost of revenue 77,089 95,913 227,263 269,078 Gross profit 56,516 80,058 157,282 220,774 Operating expenses: Research and development 24,883 26,989 72,399 77,203 Sales and marketing 53,643 62,681 158,279 179,725 General and administrative 13,591 11,420 40,608 36,956 Total operating expenses 92,117 101,090 271,286 293,884 Operating loss (35,601 ) (21,032 ) (114,004 ) (73,110 ) Financial (income) expenses, net (3,405 ) 1,189 (251 ) 5,392 Loss before income taxes (32,196 ) (22,221 ) (113,753 ) (78,502 ) Income taxes 895 343 (2,046 ) (1,445 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (33,091 ) $ (22,564 ) $ (111,707 ) $ (77,057 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (0.20 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.46 ) Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares 164,904,339 167,687,940 163,924,915 166,955,128







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net profit (loss) $ (33,091 ) $ (22,564 ) $ (111,707 ) $ (77,057 ) Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 412 543 1,299 1,584 Share-based compensation expense 11,716 9,708 32,780 29,620 Commercial agreement asset 37,433 37,432 113,018 111,161 Amortization of intangible assets 5,092 4,408 15,343 14,410 Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short-term deposits 221 87 (488 ) 44 Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on long-term deposits 89 (233 ) (111 ) (164 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency 1,850 (2,396 ) 1,110 914 Accounts receivable 644 (26,754 ) 2,973 (29,254 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,449 ) (7,122 ) (11,796 ) 6,145 Funds receivable (4,592 ) (5,629 ) (2,036 ) (11,931 ) Long-term receivables 680 88 1,160 500 Funds payable to customers 358 21,961 (7,710 ) 9,188 Operating lease ROU assets 736 1,026 2,444 2,700 Deferred contract acquisition costs (52 ) (425 ) (435 ) (1,060 ) Accounts payable 1,663 6,355 (19,715 ) (8,559 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,743 15,326 5,280 (1,673 ) Deferred taxes, net 268 (1,053 ) (3,515 ) (3,915 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,112 ) (503 ) (3,166 ) (2,546 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 26,609 30,255 14,728 40,107 Investing activities Investment in marketable securities (1,598 ) (1,070 ) (2,877 ) (2,797 ) Proceeds from marketable securities 72 1,549 671 2,960 Purchases of short-term investments (85,485 ) (103,509 ) (131,987 ) (191,753 ) Purchases of long-term investments 34 - (78 ) (1,152 ) Proceeds from short-term investments 52,250 64,000 90,750 158,250 Purchases of property and equipment (328 ) (398 ) (815 ) (1,853 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (35,055 ) (39,428 ) (44,336 ) (36,345 ) Financing activities Exercise of Warrants to ordinary shares - - 22 2 Proceeds from exercise of share options 860 586 1,725 1,639 Net cash provided by financing activities 860 586 1,747 1,641 Exchange rate differences on balances of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,850 ) 2,396 (1,110 ) (914 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (9,436 ) (6,191 ) (28,971 ) 4,489 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period 191,987 279,277 211,522 268,597 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 182,551 $ 273,086 $ 182,551 $ 273,086







Global-E Online Ltd. SELECTED OTHER DATA (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Key performance metrics Gross Merchandise Value 839,056 1,133,520 2,367,976 3,145,068 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 22,093 31,059 57,557 83,665 Revenue by Category Service fees 62,433 47% 82,564 47% 172,318 45% 233,060 48% Fulfillment services 71,172 53% 93,407 53% 212,227 55% 256,792 52% Total revenue $ 133,605 100% $ 175,971 100% $ 384,545 100% $ 489,852 100% Revenue by merchant outbound region United States 67,303 50% 93,605 53% 190,732 50% 253,346 52% United Kingdom 40,876 31% 41,397 24% 118,622 31% 127,097 26% European Union 20,980 16% 27,961 16% 63,145 16% 81,078 16% Israel 571 0% 444 0% 1,327 0% 1,073 0% Other 3,874 3% 12,564 7% 10,719 3% 27,258 6% Total revenue $ 133,605 100% $ 175,971 100% $ 384,545 100% $ 489,852 100% (a) See reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA table







Global-E Online Ltd. RECONCILIATION TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (Unaudited) Gross Profit 56,516 80,058 157,282 220,774 Amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue 2,796 2,204 8,387 7,796 Non-GAAP gross profit 59,312 82,262 165,669 228,570





