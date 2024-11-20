Cartier Cuts High-Grade Intersection of 35.3 g/t Au over 4.4 m North of the Portal Zone on East Cadillac





VAL D'OR, Quebec, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR, FSE: 6CA) ("Cartier" or the "Company") reports high-grade gold results in the Portal sector at its 100%-owned East Cadillac property. The latter is located 45 km east of the Val-d’Or mining camp.

Highlights:

The drill holes intersected:



An intersection grading 241.0 g/t Au over 0.6 m included within 35.3 g/t Au over 4.4 m , 250 m north of the Portal Gold Zone ( FIGURE and table 1 below);



Intersections grading 13.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m included within 4.7 g/t Au over 4.5 m and 5.9 g/t Au over 1.5 m , situated several meters from the Portal exploration ramp ( T able 2 below);





The two drills, completing the 2024 exploration drilling program of 29,000 m (164 holes), have discovered to date 5 new high-grade gold zones on the East Cadillac property and exploration continues (FIGURE).





“ The results, obtained north of the Portal Zone, suggest the presence of a second high-grade gold structure in this area ” commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

Table 1: New Results from the Intersection North of the Portal Gold Zone

Hole Coordinates

UTM (m) Azimuth (°) /

Plunge (°) From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Length

(m) CH24-197 330398/ 5320455/ 336



52/-56



166.3 166.9 241.0 0.6 Included within 164.3 168.7 35.3 4.4

The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed as measured lengths along the drill core.

The estimated true widths of the mineralized intersections are approximately 20% of the reported lengths.

Table 2: New Results from the Portal Gold Zone

Hole Coordinates

UTM (m) Azimuth (°) /

Plunge (°) From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Length

(m) CH24-191 330299/ 5320411/ 337







182/-63



201.5 202.0 13.7 0.5 Included within 198.5 203.0 4.7 4.5 CH24-190 202/-73 217.1 218.6 5.9 1.5

The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed as measured lengths along the drill core.

The estimated true widths of the mineralized intersections are approximately 65% to 75% of the reported lengths.

Table 3: Portal Gold Zone Previous 2024 Results

Hole Coordinates

UTM (m) Azimuth (°) /

Plunge (°) From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Length

(m) CH24-186 330304/ 5320309/ 337











161/-45











56.0 64.0 7.2 8.0 Including 56.0 58.0 11.0 2.0 and 62.0 64.0 12.5 2.0 and 62.0 62.5 26.2 0.5 CH24-188 330299/ 5320411/ 337 181/-46 153.8 154.3 7.2 0.5

The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed as measured lengths along the drill core.

The estimated true widths of the mineralized intersections are approximately 85% to 95% of the reported lengths.

Table 4: Best Historical Results from the Portal Gold Zone

Hole Coordinates

UTM (m) Azimuth (°) /

Plunge (°) From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Length

(m) 07-86-02 330267/ 5320398/ 336 180/-48 141.7 142.1 18.5 0.4 07-87-05 330326/ 5320268/ 337



180/-49



11.0 11.5 15.0 0.5 Included within 11.0 14.4 5.0 3.4 07-86-04 330269/ 5320556/ 335 180/-47 282.7 285.9 2.9 3.2

The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed as measured lengths along the drill core.

The estimated true widths of the mineralized intersections are approximately 85% to 95% of the reported lengths.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

For each batch of samples sent to the laboratory, Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of blanks to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab (Actlabs) laboratory in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Québec, Canada. Samples weighing 3 to 5 kg are crushed by the laboratory to 90% passing 10 mesh (2.00 mm), then a 500 g fraction of each sample is pulverized to 90% passing 200 mesh (0.07 mm). The resulting 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples with results ≥ 1.0 g/t and < 10.0 g/t are re-assayed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Results greater than or equal to 10.0 g/t Au are analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. For samples containing visible gold, a 500 g subsample of rock is analyzed by the metallic sieve method.

Qualified Persons

The Company’s scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice-President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43 101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in this press release.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Founded in 2006, Cartier Resources Inc. is an exploration company based in Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada. The Company’s projects are located in Québec, which consistently ranks among the world’s best mining jurisdictions. Cartier is actively advancing the development of its flagship East Cadillac Project and is looking for business partners for its other projects. The Company has significant corporate and institutional support, including Agnico Eagle Mines, O3 Mining and provincial investment funds.

For more information, contact:



Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819-856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com

