NewAmsterdam Pharma Announces Positive Topline Data from Pivotal Phase 3 TANDEM Clinical Trial Evaluating the Fixed-Dose Combination of Obicetrapib 10 mg and Ezetimibe 10 mg in Patients with ASCVD or ASCVD Risk Factors and/or HeFH

-- Achieved all co-primary endpoints of LS mean reduction in LDL-C on top of maximally tolerated lipid-modifying therapies versus each of placebo, ezetimibe 10 mg, and obicetrapib 10 mg monotherapy at day 84 with statistical significance (p<0.001) --

-- Obicetrapib and ezetimibe fixed-dose combination observed to lower LDL-C by approximately 50% at day 84, compared to placebo, with over 70% of patients achieving LDL-C levels below 55 mg/dL --

-- Data supports global regulatory filings of the obicetrapib 10 mg and ezetimibe 10 mg fixed-dose combination --

-- Observed to be well tolerated with safety results in line with prior studies --

NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated, today announced positive topline data from the Company’s Phase 3 TANDEM clinical trial (NCT06005597). TANDEM will support global regulatory filings for the 10 mg obicetrapib and 10 mg ezetimibe fixed-dose combination in adult patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (“HeFH”) and/or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (“ASCVD”) or multiple ASCVD risk factors, whose LDL-C is not adequately controlled, despite being on maximally tolerated lipid-lowering therapy.

The co-primary endpoints were percent change from baseline in LDL-C of the fixed-dose combination compared to each monotherapy arm after 84 days and obicetrapib 10 mg compared to placebo after day 84. Secondary endpoints incorporated percent changes from baseline in other biomarkers, including lipoprotein(a), non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol and apolipoprotein B.

The TANDEM trial met all co-primary endpoints, including the obicetrapib-ezetimibe fixed dose combination achieving an LS mean reduction of 48.6% (p < 0.0001) compared to placebo at day 84. The observed reductions in all co-primary endpoints are summarized below.

LDL-C percentage change:

Ezetimibe

(n=101) Obicetrapib

(n=102) Obicetrapib and

Ezetimibe FDC

(n=102) Day 84 – from placebo Mean % -23.3 -35.5 -52.2 Median % -22.6 -37.2 -54.0 LS mean % -20.7 -31.9 -48.6 Comparison to pbo - (p<0.0001) (p<0.0001) Comparison to eze 10 mg - - (p<0.0001) Comparison to obi 10 mg - - (p=0.0007)

“Millions of people across the world are impacted by cardiovascular disease and, despite lifestyle modifications and current treatment options, a substantial portion of those living with ASCVD and/or HeFH fail to meet their individual LDL-C goals,” said John Kastelein, M.D., Ph.D., FESC, Chief Scientific Officer of NewAmsterdam. “We observed clinically meaningful and statistically significant LDL-C lowering, with safety results consistent with our previous clinical studies, in a once daily oral tablet of the fixed-dose combination of obicetrapib and ezetimibe. We believe these data highlight a potential new treatment that, if approved, could expand options for physicians and contribute to improved patient care for those impacted by CVD.”

In the trial, the fixed-dose combination of obicetrapib and ezetimibe was observed to be well tolerated, with safety results comparable to placebo. The below table summarizes study drug-related treatment emergent adverse events (“TEAEs”) and study drug-related treatment emergent serious adverse events (“TESAEs”).

Placebo

(n=102) Ezetimibe

(n=101) Obicetrapib

(n=102) Obicetrapib /

Ezetimibe FDC

(n=102) Any study drug-related TEAEs 4 (3.9%) 3 (3.0%) 7 (6.9%) 3 (2.9%) Any study drug-related TEAEs leading

to discontinuation of study drug 2 (2.0%) 1 (1.0%) 6 (5.9%) 1 (1.0%) Any study drug related TESAEs 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%)

“Today’s announcement represents a major achievement in our mission to bring a new and effective therapy to millions of patients struggling with dyslipidemia,” said Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of NewAmsterdam Pharma. “We expect these promising results will support our regulatory filings globally and they reinforce our belief that, if approved, obicetrapib in combination with ezetimibe will potentially offer a simple, once-daily treatment capable of significantly reducing LDL-C and improving cardiovascular outcomes. After the BROOKLYN trial’s successful readout in July and the additional safety and efficacy data released this week, we strongly believe that obicetrapib as a monotherapy or in a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe has the potential to help patients achieve LDL-C targets.”

“Despite the availability of established therapies, a considerable number of patients still fail to achieve target LDL-C levels, leaving them vulnerable to future cardiovascular events. These top-line results advance our understanding of potential new tools for lipid management for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease,” said Ashish Sarraju, M.D., Cardiovascular Medicine, Cleveland Clinic.

NewAmsterdam plans to present additional results from TANDEM at an upcoming medical conference and to publish the data in a major medical journal.

Design of the Pivotal Phase 3 TANDEM Clinical Trial

The pivotal, Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, four-arm, placebo-controlled multicenter study evaluated the effect of 10 mg obicetrapib and 10 mg ezetimibe as a fixed-dose combination on LDL-C levels, compared to both ezetimibe 10 mg and obicetrapib 10 mg monotherapy and to placebo. The study was conducted at sites across the United States, and a total of 407 patients with HeFH and/or ASCVD or ASCVD risk equivalents, who had a baseline LDL-C of at least 70 mg/dL, were randomized 1:1:1:1 to receive 10 mg obicetrapib and 10 mg ezetimibe fixed-dose combination, 10 mg obicetrapib, 10 mg ezetimibe or placebo for an 84-day treatment period. The mean baseline LDL-C for enrolled patients in the obicetrapib-ezetimibe arm was 97 mg/dL despite high intensity statin use reported by approximately 74% of patients during screening. In addition to measuring the co-primary endpoints and secondary endpoints, the trial also evaluated the safety and tolerability profile of obicetrapib.

About NewAmsterdam’s Global Pivotal Phase 3 Program

NewAmsterdam’s global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical development program consists of four studies in over 12,250 patients, three for obicetrapib monotherapy and one for a fixed-dose combination of obicetrapib and ezetimibe, including TANDEM. Details on the Company’s pivotal Phase 3 programs are as follows:

BROOKLYN evaluated obicetrapib in patients with HeFH, whose LDL-C is not adequately controlled, despite being on maximally tolerated lipid-lowering therapy. NewAmsterdam reported topline data in the third quarter of 2024 and presented additional data at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024 in November.

TANDEM evaluated obicetrapib as part of a fixed-dose combination tablet with ezetimibe, a non-statin oral LDL-lowering therapy, in patients with established ASCVD or multiple risk factors for ASCVD and/or HeFH, whose LDL-C is not adequately controlled despite being on maximally tolerated lipid-lowering therapy. NewAmsterdam completed enrollment of over 400 patients in July 2024 and reported topline data in November 2024.

BROADWAY is evaluating obicetrapib in adult patients with established ASCVD and/or HeFH, whose LDL-C is not adequately controlled, despite being on maximally tolerated lipid-lowering therapy. NewAmsterdam completed enrollment of over 2,500 patients in July 2023 and expects to report topline data in the fourth quarter of 2024.

PREVAIL is a cardiovascular outcomes trial evaluating obicetrapib in patients with a history of ASCVD, whose LDL-C is not adequately controlled, despite being on maximally tolerated lipid-lowering therapy. NewAmsterdam completed enrollment of over 9,500 patients in April 2024.

About Obicetrapib

Obicetrapib is a novel, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that NewAmsterdam is developing to overcome the limitations of current LDL-lowering treatments. In each of the Company’s Phase 2 trials, ROSE2, TULIP, ROSE, and OCEAN, as well as the Company’s Phase 3 BROOKLYN and TANDEM trials, evaluating obicetrapib as monotherapy or combination therapy, the Company observed statistically significant LDL-lowering combined with a side effect profile similar to that of placebo. The Company is conducting an additional Phase 3 pivotal trial BROADWAY, to evaluate obicetrapib as a monotherapy used as an adjunct to maximally tolerated lipid-lowering therapies to provide additional LDL-lowering for CVD patients. The Company began enrolling patients in BROADWAY in January 2022 and completed enrollment of BROADWAY in July 2023. The Company also commenced the Phase 3 PREVAIL cardiovascular outcomes trial in March 2022, which is designed to assess the potential of obicetrapib to reduce occurrences of major adverse cardiovascular events, including cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke and non-elective coronary revascularization. NewAmsterdam completed enrollment of PREVAIL in April 2024 and randomized over 9,500 patients. Commercialization rights of obicetrapib in Europe, either as a monotherapy or as part of a fixed dose combination with ezetimibe, for cardiovascular diseases have been exclusively granted to the Menarini Group, an Italy-based, leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 studies, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

