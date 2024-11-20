TRYX Launches LUCA L70 in the EU: A Stylish Debut Redefining the DIY Experience





SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce the European release of the TRYX LUCA L70. Continuing with the launch of our highly anticipated products showcased at Computex, European PC enthusiasts can finally join the revolution, customers from Germany and UK can place the order on caseking.de and overclockers UK now, pre-orders are available for other regions in Europe.

Product Lineup for Europe

The European release of the TRYX LUCA L70 will feature two color options of black and white.

Features and Specifications





As TRYX's first E-ATX case, LUCA made waves globally at Computex, captivating the attention of PC DIY enthusiasts worldwide. This case is not only distinguished by its unique design but also by its superior build quality. Here’s a closer look at what makes LUCA exceptional:

Narrow Bezel, Minimalist Design: featuring a minimalist design with a narrow bezel of just 19mm, offering a clear view for a strong visual impact.





Single-Chamber Design, Elegant Proportions: featuring a single-chamber design, with the power supply and motherboard on the same side to reduce desktop space and create a slimmer, more elegant aesthetic.



Anodized Aluminum Frame: utilizing a combination of aluminum materials to ensure both a lightweight and high-quality, sturdy design.





4mm Tempered Glass Panels: featuring 4mm tempered glass on the sides and front with the white version using "ultra-clear glass" for a transparent and refined view, while the black version uses "blackened glass" for a sense of mystique.







Modular Dual Layout: featuring a modular design that allows for a simpler, more convenient assembly process and multiple options for radiator and power supply placement.







High-Precision CNC Machining: utilizing high-precision CNC machining for all aluminum alloy components to ensure a smooth, quality finish and refined feel.



Pricing

The full LUCA L70 series will be available for purchase now, with pricing as follows:

LUCA L70 Black: €239.99/£289.99

LUCA L70 White: €239.99/£289.99

With LUCA L70, TRYX continues to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the PC market. Stay tuned as we bring more cutting-edge products to life and inject fresh energy into the DIY community.

About TRYX

TRYX was established in 2023 by a dedicated group of tech and gaming PC enthusiasts who firmly believe that, in the era of AI, imagination and creativity remain irreplaceable traits of human expression. TRYX is on a mission to empower individuals with more possibilities, enabling gamers to shape their own distinct identities.

