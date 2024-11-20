Penetration Testing as-a-Service Market to exceed $7.1 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global penetration testing as-a-service market valuation is predicted to cross USD 7.1 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

As cyber threats evolve, organizations increasingly seek comprehensive security assessments to safeguard their systems against advanced persistent threats (APTs), sophisticated malware, and various social engineering tactics. The growing frequency and sophistication of these threats have heightened the need for robust security measures.

Compliance with regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 mandates regular security assessments, including penetration testing. Adhering to these regulations is crucial for organizations to avoid hefty fines and protect their reputations. Penetration testing as-a-service market offers a cost-effective solution for meeting these compliance requirements while maintaining high security standards. This service model allows for regular testing schedules that align with compliance audits, ensuring organizations stay vigilant against potential vulnerabilities.

The penetration testing as-a-service market is categorized into several service segments, including network penetration testing, web application testing, mobile application testing, social engineering assessments, and wireless network testing. In 2023, the network penetration testing segment was a significant contributor, accounting for over 25% of the overall market share and expected to exceed USD 1.5 billion by 2032. Modern network penetration testing incorporates real-world adversary simulations based on current threat intelligence, enabling providers to create test scenarios that reflect the tactics, techniques, and procedures employed by actual threat actors.

In terms of deployment models, the PTaaS market is divided into cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid options. The cloud-based segment dominated in 2023, holding around 65% of the market share. Organizations embracing DevOps and agile methodologies are increasingly moving towards continuous penetration testing instead of relying on periodic assessments. Cloud platforms facilitate automated and ongoing security testing, which can be integrated into continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines. This approach enables real-time vulnerability detection with each code deployment, significantly reducing exposure to security threats.

U.S. penetration testing as-a-service (PTaaS) market was valued at USD 2 billion by 2032. U.S. organizations are shifting from traditional periodic testing to continuous penetration testing services, favoring platforms that provide ongoing vulnerability assessments. This transition is driven by the need for real-time security validation in an evolving threat landscape. Continuous testing allows companies to address vulnerabilities as they emerge, seamlessly integrating security into the CI/CD pipeline, particularly within DevSecOps environments.

