Cellulose Ether & Derivatives Market to Reach USD 17.0 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand in Construction, Pharmaceuticals, and Personal Care Industries | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cellulose Ether & Derivatives Market Size Growth was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.0 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period 2024-2032.





Construction Sealants Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 7.9 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 17.0 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.9% by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Market Segmentation By Type (Methyl Cellulose (MC), Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC), Hydroxymethyl Methylcellulose (HMC), Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC),)

By Application (Ceramic Processing, Adhesives, Household Products, Textiles, Others)

By End Use (Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Construction, Personal Care, Others)

Market Overview and Key Trends

Cellulose ethers and derivatives, such as hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), methylcellulose, and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), are indispensable to a variety of industries due to their essential properties of thickening, binding, stabilizing, and water retention. These natural polymers, derived from renewable sources like wood and cotton, play a crucial role in enhancing the performance and quality of products across diverse applications. The cellulose ether & derivatives market has expanded significantly due to increasing consumer preferences for environmentally friendly and natural products. In the construction industry, cellulose ethers are increasingly used as additives in cement, plaster, and coatings due to their ability to enhance workability, water retention, and adhesion. The surge in green building practices, which prioritize eco-friendly, energy-efficient materials, has further accelerated the adoption of cellulose derivatives. Additionally, the rise in demand for clean-label and organic products in the food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care sectors is contributing to market growth. Recent innovations are also fostering market progress. Technological advancements in production processes have enabled the creation of high-purity cellulose derivatives, which are especially critical for pharmaceutical and food formulations. The rise of personalized and specialized product formulations is leading manufacturers to develop tailored solutions, such as customized viscosities and functional properties, to cater to the evolving needs of niche industries like cosmetics and health supplements.

Which segment dominated the Cellulose Ether & Derivatives Market?

By Type: In 2023, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) held the largest share of the Cellulose Ether & Derivatives market, accounting for around 40%. Its widespread application across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, construction, and food, is driven by its superior water retention, thickening, and gelling properties. In the pharmaceutical sector, HPMC plays a crucial role in controlled-release drug formulations, while in construction, it is commonly found in tile adhesives and cement-based products, where its water-retention capabilities enhance workability. The versatility and high demand for HPMC across these industries solidify its position as the market leader.

By Application: In 2023, the Adhesives segment led the Cellulose Ether & Derivatives market, capturing a 35% share. This dominance is largely driven by the rising demand for cellulose ethers like HPMC and CMC in adhesive formulations across industries such as construction, automotive, and packaging. These cellulose ethers are valued for their ability to enhance the rheological properties of adhesives, resulting in improved bond strength and durability. Additionally, the growing preference for eco-friendly, water-based adhesives has further fueled the expansion of this segment, solidifying its leading position in the market.

By End Use: In 2023, the Construction segment held the largest share of the Cellulose Ether & Derivatives market, accounting for approximately 45%. This strong demand in the construction sector is fueled by the widespread use of cellulose ethers in materials like cement, plaster, wall putty, and tile adhesives. These products benefit from the superior properties of cellulose ethers, including improved workability, water retention, and enhanced adhesion. For instance, Hydroxyethyl Methylcellulose (HEMC) and Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) are commonly used in plaster and mortar to extend open time, facilitating easier application. The rapid growth of the construction industry, particularly in emerging economies, continues to drive the dominance of this segment in the market.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region dominated and accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023, accounting for approximately 45%. The region's rapid industrialization, particularly in China, India, and Japan, has contributed to the rising demand for cellulose ethers in the construction, pharmaceutical, and food industries. In China, the demand for cellulose ethers in the construction sector has surged due to extensive urbanization and infrastructure projects. In India, the growing pharmaceutical industry is a key contributor to market expansion, while Japan’s focus on high-quality food and personal care products is further propelling market growth.

Recent Developments

November 2023: Ashland Perfectyl biofunctional chamomile, inspired by innovative aesthetic procedures, allowed users to achieve skin perfection without injections.

