BrainsWay Reports Promising Feasibility Data Showing Pain Reduction with Deep TMS Therapy

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Israel, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced the publication of positive feasibility clinical data evaluating the analgesic effects of deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS™) in patients with peripheral neuropathic pain. The results were published in the Neuromodulation journal, in a peer-reviewed article entitled, “H-Coil Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Relieves Pain and Symptoms of Anxiety and Depression in Patients with Chronic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain: A Randomized Sham-Controlled Crossover Study.”

The double-blind, randomized crossover trial included seventeen (17) patients with chronic neuropathic pain. Participants were assigned to either an active Deep TMS or sham treatment arm for a five-day period, followed by a nine-week washout, before crossing over to the other arm. The study’s primary outcome measure was a comparison between the patterns of the active and sham groups’ self-reported changes in pain levels from baseline. Secondary outcomes included changes in pain ratings at specific time points in the two arms, as well as changes in comorbid symptoms experienced by the patients, including, for example, anxiety and depression.

Results showed that Active deep-TMS therapy significantly reduced "usual pain intensity" in patients with chronic peripheral neuropathic pain compared to sham treatment and improved symptoms of anxiety and depression in the same patient population.

“We are excited to announce the results from this double-blind crossover study of Deep TMS therapy revealing that five active Deep TMS sessions induced significantly stronger analgesic effects compared with sham stimulation over the course of the treatment, as well as statistically significant reductions in anxiety and depression symptoms,” said Hadar Levy, BrainsWay’s Chief Executive Officer. “The results of this study, which we hope to further explore with additional research, are the most recent dataset in a growing portfolio of clinical evidence on the potential efficacy of Deep TMS in treating multiple brain-related indications.”

BrainsWay Deep TMS is not currently cleared by the FDA for the safe or effective treatment of neuropathic pain. Additional outcomes from research conducted on these and other neuropathic pain patients were recently published, lending additional support to the findings of this study on the potential benefits of Deep TMS.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

