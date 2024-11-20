Rezolve Ai and Google Sign Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Retail and Consumer Commerce with Exclusive AI-Powered Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in AI-driven commerce technology, and Google, a global technology giant, today signed a strategic partnership to accelerate the transformation of retail and consumer commerce through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure. Through this collaboration, Google Cloud will resell Rezolve Ai’s groundbreaking Brain Suite, offering retailers a comprehensive set of AI-powered solutions designed to optimize digital commerce experiences, reduce cart abandonment, and enhance customer lifetime value.

Under this partnership, Google and Rezolve Ai expect that its sales channel will generate over 50% of Rezolve AI’s forecasted revenues over the next several years. To support this ambitious goal, Google will incentivize its customers to Google Cloud by enabling them to access Rezolve AI’s solutions, with these commitments decrementing against their Google agreements.

Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai, commented on the partnership:

“Our partnership with Google marks a significant milestone as we harness the power of AI and cloud technology to revolutionize retail. Google’s commitment to our vision, alongside their extensive resources and expertise, enables us to accelerate our mission to transform eCommerce. With Google Cloud’s global reach, we can drive exponential growth and deliver unprecedented value to retailers worldwide.”

“Having both Microsoft and Google recognize and endorse Rezolve’s Ai-powered solutions underscores our leadership in commerce and retail AI. These partnerships validate Rezolve’s unique ability to redefine customer experiences in one of the most dynamic and high-impact sectors. Together with these global technology leaders, we are driving a transformative shift that empowers retailers worldwide with tools to thrive in the AI-driven future of commerce.”

Revolutionizing Commerce with Advanced AI and Cloud Solutions

The Brain Suite, comprising Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, Brain Assistant, and brainpowa LLM, will be available to Google Cloud’s global customers. This powerful set of generative AI tools will enable retailers to provide seamless and personalized eCommerce experiences on Google Cloud's scalable and secure platform.

Key Aspects of the Partnership:

Global Reselling through Google’s Sales Channels: Google will distribute Rezolve Ai's Brain Suite worldwide, empowering retailers with advanced AI solutions that improve customer engagement, optimize operations, and drive business growth.



Google will distribute Rezolve Ai's Brain Suite worldwide, empowering retailers with advanced AI solutions that improve customer engagement, optimize operations, and drive business growth. Revenue Contribution & Customer Incentives: Google and Rezolve Ai expect that its channels will contribute over 50% of Rezolve Ai’s projected revenues in the coming years. Customers with Google Cloud commitments will be incentivized to adopt Rezolve Ai's Brain Suite, reducing their commitments while gaining access to next-gen eCommerce capabilities.



Google and Rezolve Ai expect that its channels will contribute over 50% of Rezolve Ai’s projected revenues in the coming years. Customers with Google Cloud commitments will be incentivized to adopt Rezolve Ai's Brain Suite, reducing their commitments while gaining access to next-gen eCommerce capabilities. Co-Marketing and Innovation: Google and Rezolve Ai will co-invest in a series of global marketing initiatives to drive brand awareness and demand for Brain Suite products, with collaborative innovation projects aimed at continuously enhancing Rezolve Ai Suite’s capabilities.



Google and Rezolve Ai will co-invest in a series of global marketing initiatives to drive brand awareness and demand for Brain Suite products, with collaborative innovation projects aimed at continuously enhancing Rezolve Ai Suite’s capabilities. Integration with Google Cloud Infrastructure: By hosting Rezolve Ai’s Brain Suite on Google Cloud, this partnership ensures reliable, scalable, and secure deployment, giving retailers on Google Cloud access to AI-driven tools that create personalized, efficient customer journeys.



By hosting Rezolve Ai’s Brain Suite on Google Cloud, this partnership ensures reliable, scalable, and secure deployment, giving retailers on Google Cloud access to AI-driven tools that create personalized, efficient customer journeys. Technological Collaboration: Google’s engineers will work closely with Rezolve Ai to advance the Brain Suite, bringing cutting-edge AI solutions to market more rapidly.



Google’s engineers will work closely with Rezolve Ai to advance the Brain Suite, bringing cutting-edge AI solutions to market more rapidly. Exploration of Rezolve Ai’s Brain Technology in Google’s Services: Google will assess how Rezolve Ai's technologies can enhance its own consumer services, including Search, Maps, Android, and YouTube, further extending the reach of AI-powered commerce capabilities.



About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a leader in AI-powered solutions for commerce and retail, focused on transforming customer engagement, streamlining transactions, and driving revenue growth. The company’s Brain Suite of products - Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant - harness the power of AI to provide personalized, frictionless shopping experiences and improve business outcomes for retailers and brands worldwide. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

About Google

Google Inc. is a global leader in technology, specializing in internet services and products. With a mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful, Google offers a wide range of solutions, including search engines, cloud computing, software, and hardware, powered by advanced AI technologies.

