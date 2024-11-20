Werewolf Therapeutics to Participate in the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions, today announced that Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Werewolf, and Randi Isaacs, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Werewolf, will participate in a fireside chat at 12:55 pm ET on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Healthcare Conference, taking place December 3-5 in Miami, Florida.

A live webcast link for the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference fireside chat will be available at https://investors.werewolftx.com/news-and-events/events. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Werewolf Therapeutics:

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. The Company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR® platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Werewolf’s INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. The Company’s most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. Werewolf is advancing WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

WEREWOLF®, the WEREWOLF logo, PREDATOR®, INDUKINE™ and other Werewolf trademarks, service marks, graphics and logos are trade names, trademarks or registered trademarks of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., in the United States or other countries. All rights reserved.

