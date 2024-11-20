Work More Comfortably Under and Around Cars with New MaxJax Reclining Creeper Seat

New adjustable seat provides enhanced mobility on a stable platform

| Source: MaxJax MaxJax

THEODORE, Ala., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxJax®, a BendPak® Inc. brand, has rolled out the MaxJax Reclining Creeper Seat to improve ergonomics while servicing vehicles on MaxJax portable two-post car lifts. This plush adjustable seat easily converts from a low-profile creeper to a comfortable work seat in seconds, making it ideal for use in home garages or professional shops.

Man sits on a reclining creeper while working under a car on a MaxJax portable two-post lift

The creeper’s hi-low adjustable design reduces the risk of injuries and strain when performing tasks while in awkward positions when working on, around, and under vehicles.

“Now you don’t have to fix your back after fixing your car — the MaxJax Reclining Creeper Seat supports you through a wide range of positions, so you’re not sore when you get up,” says Taylor Reed, BendPak marketing project manager. “Use a MaxJax portable two-post lift to raise the car to the height that’s right for you, adjust the seat to your comfort and wrench without pain.”

The MaxJax seat’s gas spring-supported backrest seamlessly adjusts from 0 degrees to 70 degrees, making it easy to set the perfect reclining position for each person and task. Further customization is provided by adjusting the seat angle in increments of 10 degrees up to a maximum of 30 degrees for optimal support.

The MaxJax creeper is equipped with six 360-degree swivel caster wheels that glide across the garage floor with ease, delivering exceptional mobility. The wheels are made of durable TPR to provide a shock-absorbing cushioned ride, good floor protection, and quiet rolling operation. 

Black reclining creeper seat with white MaxJax logo across the headrest area

The MaxJax reclining creeper seat is constructed with heavy-duty materials to withstand the toughest garage environments. Its thick-padded seat and backrest are upholstered in a non-slip, textured marine-grade vinyl that is resistant to abrasion, chemicals, and oil.

For specifications and to order, visit maxjax.com/reclining-creeper-seat-5160119/ or call (844) 629-5291.

About MaxJax

MaxJax is the manufacturer of the original portable two-post vehicle lift. Its patented design provides all the benefits of a full-size lift for professional shops or home garages with limited ceiling heights. Based in Theodore, Ala., MaxJax is a brand of leading global equipment manufacturer BendPak Inc. To learn more, visit maxjax.com or call (844) 629-5291.

