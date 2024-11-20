Stingray Expands Entertainment Offerings; Launches Seven New Streaming Channels on Xfinity Platforms

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, today announced the launch of seven new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels now available for Xfinity customers to enjoy on X1 and the Xfinity Stream app. The lineup includes Stingray Naturescape, a serene video channel offering stunning visuals of the world's scenic wonders, and Stingray Holidayscapes, which brings the festive spirit home with seasonal music and related videos. Additionally, five vibrant Stingray Music audio channels have launched, each catering to a wide range of musical tastes and preferences, enhancing the entertainment experience for Xfinity customers.

Channel highlights

Stingray Naturescape invites viewers to travel to the scenic wonders of the world with stunning imagery, ranging from crackling fireplaces to flights over tropical paradises.

invites viewers to travel to the scenic wonders of the world with stunning imagery, ranging from crackling fireplaces to flights over tropical paradises. Stingray Holidayscapes transforms homes into holiday havens, making every day memorable for its audience. With a mix of thematic music and stunning videos for various holidays, it sets the perfect ambiance year-round.

transforms homes into holiday havens, making every day memorable for its audience. With a mix of thematic music and stunning videos for various holidays, it sets the perfect ambiance year-round. Stingray Hot Country captures today's country music, offering a mix that rounds up brand new hits and favorites from the past decade.

captures today's country music, offering a mix that rounds up brand new hits and favorites from the past decade. Stingray Remember the 80's allows audiences to relive the decade of perms and shoulder pads, with the unmistakable synth-pop sound reminding them of their greatest ‘80s memories.

allows audiences to relive the decade of perms and shoulder pads, with the unmistakable synth-pop sound reminding them of their greatest ‘80s memories. Stingray Hip Hop features the freshest beats by the hottest artists on today's scene, offering music that may have bite but remains accessible.

features the freshest beats by the hottest artists on today's scene, offering music that may have bite but remains accessible. Stingray Classic Rock lets viewers relive the wonders of classic rock, the sound that revolutionized the world of music from the ‘60s to the ‘80s, featuring the genre’s biggest legends.

lets viewers relive the wonders of classic rock, the sound that revolutionized the world of music from the ‘60s to the ‘80s, featuring the genre’s biggest legends. Stingray Greatest Hits enables audiences to dive into an eclectic mix of the most iconic tracks from the '70s to today, discovering the hits that defined generations.

"We are excited to bring these channels to Xfinity customers, offering a wide range of content that caters to diverse tastes and preferences," said Rick Bergan, Head of Content Distribution US at Stingray. "This launch underscores our commitment to expanding our reach and providing exceptional entertainment experiences to audiences across North America."

Xfinity TV customers can now seamlessly watch Stingray’s FAST channels within the channel guide on X1 and the Xfinity Stream app, offering effortless browsing between their subscribed channels and a growing FAST lineup, now including Stingray. NOW TV, NOW StreamSaver, and NOW TV Latino customers can also enjoy Stingray’s FAST channels as part of their subscription, easily accessible through the Stream app on supported devices, including the Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV.

By introducing these new channels, Stingray continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and excellence in entertainment, ensuring that audiences have access to a rich variety of content that resonates with their diverse interests and enhances their viewing experience.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.