Jack Pattillo, Former Rooster Teeth Content Creator, Twitch Streamer, and YouTuber, Named Community Manager of Channel37

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel37 — an independent Finnish gaming studio founded by industry veterans — today proudly announced the appointment of Jack Pattillo, prolific content creator formerly of Rooster Teeth Productions, as its Community Manager. In this role, Pattillo will leverage his extensive experience to enhance player connections and lead community-building initiatives for Channel37 and the studio’s unannounced first title.

“I’m beyond excited to join Channel37 and that I can bring my experience as a content creator into this new adventure,” said Pattillo. “Building a solid gaming community is how I got started in this industry, and I can’t wait to work closely with our future players to create an engaging experience.”





“Excellence drives everything we do at Channel37, and Jack embodies that spirit. He brings many years of professional gaming knowledge to the team, offering the company a fresh, important perspective,” said Channel37 co-founder Antti Ilvessuo.

With a dedicated following of more than 230,000 followers across Twitch and YouTube, Pattillo has cultivated a reputation for creating engaging content and fostering inclusive gaming communities. His deep understanding of player perspectives and his passion for connecting with audiences as a content creator, producer, and entertainer in the video game industry makes him a natural fit for this role at Channel37. As the studio’s Community Manager, Pattillo will focus on engaging the player community across various platforms, creating dynamic content, and driving player interaction. His multi-faceted background will be instrumental in strengthening the relationship between the development team and the community.

In 2022, Channel37 announced Supercell — the Finnish mobile gaming giant behind global sensations Clash of Clans and Brawl Stars — as an investor in the studio. Channel37’s premier title is in active development for PC and consoles and is powered by Unreal Engine 5. A formal game announcement will be made by Channel37 in early 2025.

“As Channel37’s first game approaches its reveal, some things have been deliberately left in the shadows, but soon we will start to pull back the curtains,” Ilvessuo teased. “Once you start pulling on that string, there’s no telling where it will lead. Perhaps we may even uncover what it means to be human…”

About Channel37

Founded in Helsinki, Finland in 2021, Channel37 is a burgeoning studio that calls upon decades of games industry experience to make bold titles that connect players and provide experiences worth talking about.

The seven-person studio comprises CEO and co-founder Miika Aulio, co-founders Vesa Halonen, Antti Ilvessuo, Sami Saarinen, and Community Manager Jack Pattillo. Collectively, the team has decades of experience in the games industry, shipping major PC and console titles.

Channel37 is developing its first PC and console title and will share more information in 2025.

