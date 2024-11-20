Legal Technology Innovators Honored in 5th Annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.
The legal industry is undergoing radical transformation driven by an increasing adoption of digital tools and advanced legal technologies that are redefining the sector. These innovative solutions are enhancing the way legal work is conducted – driving improvements in productivity, operational efficiency and overall success for legal professionals. These new digital solutions are also strengthening the trust and collaboration between legal teams and their clients, paving the way for a more transparent and efficient legal ecosystem.
Breakthrough legal technology innovations such as AI-powered document management, process automation, legal spend management and a heightened focus on client-centric technologies are reshaping the industry. The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of these breakthrough technology solutions and companies. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.
“Though the legal landscape has a history of being cautious when it comes to new approaches, we see firms of all sizes currently embracing a new wave of technological advancements. As an example, there’s been a 65% increase in legal companies using AI tools this year,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. “This surge in technology adoption has resulted in over $2.6 billion being raised by LegalTech companies in the past year. This year's LegalTech Breakthrough award winners stand out for their passion, creativity and vision when it comes to pushing the boundaries of technology and the favorable results of modernizing legal components like Case Management, eDiscovery, Research, Contract Management and more. We’re incredibly proud to honor these breakthrough LegalTech companies, products and services – and we extend our sincere congratulations to our 2024 LegalTech Breakthrough Award winners.”
2024 LegalTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Case Management
Case Management Innovation of the Year: InfoTrack
Case Management Solution of the Year for SMB Practices: Clarra
Overall Case Management Company of the Year: equivant
Overall Case Management Platform of the Year: Pathway®, Milestone
Client Relations
Overall Client Relationship Management Company of the Year: eCourtDate
Overall Client Relationship Management Platform of the Year: Case Status
Data and Analytics
Overall Legal Analytics Innovation of the Year: Checkbox
Overall LegalTech Data Solution Provider of the Year: Casepoint
Documentation
Document Capture Solution of the Year: immiONE RFE Copilot
Document Management Platform of the Year: InEight
e-Signature Solution of the Year: Livesign
Knowledge Management Platform of the Year: Lexsoft T3, Lexsoft Systems
Team Collaboration Platform of the Year: Gunderson Dettmer
Legal Education
Legal Education Innovation of the Year: AltaClaro
Bots and Legal Assistants
Chatbot Solution of the Year: SimplyConvert
Chatbot Innovation of the Year: LegalOn Technologies
Practice Management
Overall Practice Management Solution of the Year: LEAP Legal Software US
Overall Practice Management Solution Provider of the Year: Assembly Software
Practice Management Innovation of the Year: Litify
Workflow Management Platform of the Year: Moxo
Legal Entity Management
Legal Entity Management Innovation of the Year: Filejet
Legal Entity Management Solution of the Year: Mitratech
Legal Entity Management Solution Provider of the Year: SimpleClosure
Spend Management
Legal Spend Management Innovation of the Year: LawVu
Vendor Management Solution of the Year: SimpleLegal CounselGO, Onit
Contract Management
Best use of AI in Contract Management: ContractPodAi
Contract Generation Solution of the Year: Contract Advantage from Great Minds Software
Contract Life Cycle Management Platform of the Year: LexisNexis CounselLink+
Contract Management Company of the Year: Docusign
Contract Management Innovation of the Year: Contract Logix
Contract Management Solution Provider of the Year: LinkSquares
eDiscovery
Best use of AI for eDiscovery: TCDI
eDiscovery Innovation of the Year: Hanzo Illuminate
Web Capture Solution of the Year: Page Vault
Overall eDiscovery Platform of the Year: Exterro
Marketplaces
Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Platform of the Year: Proof Technology
Virtual Law Firm of the Year: OGC
RegTech
Overall RegTech Company of the Year: Actfore
Overall RegTech Solution of the Year: LexisNexis® Legal & Professional
Artificial Intellegence
LegalTech AI Company of the Year: Ontra
LegalTech AI Innovation of the Year: Transcript Genius, Steno
LegalTech Generative AI Solution of the Year: Hebbia
Industry Leadership
LegalTech CEO of the Year: Pieter Gunst, Legal.io
LegalTech Startup of the Year: ModeOne
LegalTech Platform of the Year: Data-First Agreement Platform (DAP), Agiloft
Overall LegalTech Innovation of the Year: ClauseBuilder AI, American Arbitration Association
Overall LegalTech Solution of the Year: ImmigrationAI®, Filevine
