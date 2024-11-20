Lumerin Announces Launch of Morpheus Mainnet for Decentralized AI Compute

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumerin — an open-source protocol and foundational layer technology using smart contracts to control how P2P data streams are accessed, routed, and transacted — today announced the mainnet launch of Morpheus , a decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) network of general purpose, personal AIs called Smart Agents. Lumerin has been instrumental in the development of the Morpheus mainnet and the Morpheus Lumerin node using code that’s been battle tested for years. The mainnet launch is a key milestone in developing applications that use AI to make Web3 apps more accessible, transparent, and efficient for consumers and businesses alike.





Why Decentralize AI?

Centralized AI models are more prone to inherent biases and increase the risk of censorship and monopoly. Centralized entities are also more likely to track and collect personal data and queries, compromising users' privacy. Decentralizing AI on-chain democratizes access to data and intelligence and ensures better transparency and accountability with open testing benchmarks and without the need to rely on flawed, centralized frameworks.

"Today the world’s most powerful AI systems are being controlled by a handful of big tech companies using centralized models,” said Lumerin project leader, Ryan Condron. “Together with our partners, we’re on a mission to decentralize AI compute and make AI more accessible and equitable for communities around the world. Our code contribution to Morpheus represents a vision of a future where individuals have complete control over their data and their privacy, free from the shackles of censorship and corporate interests.”

Lumerin Powers Morpheus

The Morpheus decentralized AI network more efficiently allocates AI compute power and enables users to engage in a ChatGPT-like interface. Lumerin has leveraged its advanced codebase to build the core node software for Morpheus, which connects users, compute providers, and Smart Agents in a seamless Web3 ecosystem.

Key benefits include:

Decentralized Al Data Routing – Secure, reliable, and efficient allocation of AI resources across the network and within any AI services marketplace.

Permissionless Access to Personal AIs – Open, transparent, equitable access to public and private AI models.

Censorship Resistant – Democratic access to AI that protects data and user privacy, including users’ AI prompts that are kept private and safely stored on a decentralized network.



AI Images with Multiple LLMs – The Lumerin-powered Morpheus network allows users to access a wide variety of large language models (LLMs) to quickly generate AI images at low cost within a single chat interface.



Crypto Payments for AIs – More freedom, better usability and rewards for Smart Agent providers using crypto payment rails.



AI Marketplace – A highly cost-effective, accessible two-sided market for AI services where users and AI service providers transact directly.

About Lumerin

Lumerin is an open-source protocol and foundational layer technology that uses smart contracts to control how P2P data streams are accessed, routed, and transacted. Live on Arbitrum, Lumerin’s first use case is the world’s first peer-to-peer, decentralized marketplace for trading Bitcoin hashpower. Lumerin is currently being leveraged to decentralize and more efficiently allocate AI compute power and, as its ecosystem expands, will enable novel applications on DePIN and the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). Lumerin can also enable encrypted video and audio streams, permissioned communications, and programmable data streams and digital assets like NFTs and more. Founded in 2021, Lumerin’s strategic partners include Bloq, Hive Blockchain, Fenbushi Capital and Outlier Ventures, among others. For more info, visit https://lumerin.io/ .

About Morpheus

Morpheus is a decentralized network of personal general-purpose AIs called Smart Agents. These agents execute smart contracts, connecting to users’ Web3 wallets, DApps, and smart contracts. Morpheus incorporates a large language model, the SmartContractRank algorithm, and long-term memory to enhance user interactions and decision-making. For more information, visit https://mor.org/



