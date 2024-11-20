Bybit Web3 Deepens Outreach and Support for TON Community with TON Foundation, TON Society, and TON X at Devcon 7

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, reaffirmed its role as a dedicated ecosystem partner by actively participating in Devcon 7, the premier Ethereum developer conference, held in Bangkok, Thailand. The event brought together an international community of blockchain developers, innovators, and enthusiasts to discuss groundbreaking advancements, including the rapidly evolving TON ecosystem.

Bybit Web3’s active involvement at Devcon 7 built upon the momentum of the TON Ecosystem Fiesta, which was hosted alongside 14 influential partners. This flagship event brought together developers, creators, and users to celebrate the achievements and potential of the TON blockchain.

Building on this success, Bybit Web3 engaged the TON community further during Devcon 7 through collaborative on-ground events and insightful panel discussions with TON Foundation, TON Society, and TON X. These sessions explored critical topics such as community-driven development, practical adoption strategies, and ecosystem scaling.

Showcasing TON's Potential

Bybit Web3's presence at Devcon 7 spotlighted its unwavering commitment to advancing the TON blockchain. Representatives from Bybit engaged with developers, investors, and industry leaders, highlighting the unique opportunities and challenges within TON’s innovative framework.

MK Chin, Head of Marketing at Bybit Web3, stated: "Being a part of Devcon 7 provides a remarkable platform for us to deepen our support for the TON ecosystem. TON's robust technology and its engaged community hold immense promise in shaping the Web3 landscape. At Bybit Web3, we remain committed to empowering users by providing access to transformative blockchain solutions, and we see TON playing a pivotal role in this journey."

Key Highlights from Devcon 7

Bangkok Hackers League Bootcamp



Bybit Web3's Head of Marketing, MK, joined a panel of industry experts to delve into the nuances of building on the TON blockchain. The discussion covered strategic opportunities, technical challenges, and future applications of this revolutionary technology.

TON & Telegram Eco Summit



Stephy Shi, Head of Product Operations at Bybit Web3, participated in the panel titled "Key to Mass Adoption: Ride the Next Wave on TON." The panel explored practical strategies for driving widespread adoption and building sustainable ecosystems around TON and Telegram integrations.

Bybit Web3’s Growing Impact in the TON Ecosystem

Bybit Web3 has consistently demonstrated its leadership in the TON ecosystem, achieving notable milestones:

Surging Market Share: Bybit's market share for TON ecosystem assets has risen sharply, from 3% in early 2023 to an impressive 17% in the latter half of 2024.

Leading TON Pair Trading: Bybit has achieved a dominant position in TON pair trading, capturing over 20% of the market share as of late 2024.

Bybit Web3 remains committed to supporting the global adoption of Web3 technologies. With an emphasis on innovation and collaboration, Bybit Web3 continues to foster meaningful engagement within blockchain communities worldwide.





Caption: MK Chin, Head of Marketing at Bybit Web3, second from the right, shared her views at the panel discussion titled "Building on TON: Insights from Leading Innovators" at Hackers League Bootcamp organized by TON Society.

