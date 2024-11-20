Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Focused on Becoming Emerging Leader in PGM Sector

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire (NNW), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio at IBN a cutting-edge communications and digital engagement platform with a focus as a multifaceted content creator, publisher, and news distributor providing tailored Platform Solutions for select private and public companies to amplify visibility and recognition with large, diverse audiences of investors.

To view the full publication, “Key Metals Surge, Unlocking New Opportunities for Savvy Mining Investors,” please visit: https://ibn.fm/iHnxl

Investment interest in the mining space is growing, driven by increasing demand for a wide range of metals that are becoming essential to modern industries. The push for clean-energy technologies, such as electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems, has amplified the need for critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and rare earth elements. Meanwhile, traditional metals such as copper and aluminum are experiencing a resurgence due to their critical role in infrastructure and energy transmission. Gold and silver, as traditional stores of value, remain attractive amid economic uncertainties and inflationary pressures.

Finally, the global transition toward decarbonization and energy efficiency is fueling demand for platinum group metals (PGMs), which are known for their purity, high melting points and unique catalytic properties. PGMs are vital in a number of industrial processes, technologies and commercial applications and play a critical role in autocatalysis and pollution control in the automotive sector. With potential supply constraints from key producing countries and geopolitical risks further tightening markets, mining companies are poised for growth. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is positioning itself as an emerging leader in the PGM sector through its flagship Waterberg Project in South Africa

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo and HJM.

For more information, visit www.PlatinumGroupMetals.net

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PLG are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/PLG

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text "STOCKS" to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN