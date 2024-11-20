Data Center IT Asset Disposition Business Research Report 2024-2030: Expansion of ITAD Services in Emerging Markets with Growing Data Centers Bodes Well

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center IT Asset Disposition - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center IT Asset Disposition was estimated at US$13.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$19.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Data Center IT Asset Disposition market is driven by several factors, including stringent data protection regulations, the need for environmentally responsible disposal practices, and the increasing turnover of IT assets in data centers. The heightened focus on data security and compliance requirements is encouraging companies to invest in secure ITAD solutions that can mitigate risks associated with data breaches during asset disposal.



The shift towards sustainable practices is further propelling the market, as companies look to reduce their e-waste footprint and maximize the recycling of valuable components. Additionally, the rapid evolution of technology and the move towards cloud computing are causing data centers to frequently upgrade their equipment, increasing the volume of assets requiring disposition services. The demand for cost-efficient and compliant ITAD services is therefore expanding, supported by growing awareness of the environmental and security implications of improper disposal.

Why Is IT Asset Disposition Critical for Modern Data Centers?



The demand for Data Center IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) services is rising as organizations increasingly prioritize data security, regulatory compliance, and sustainability. As data centers upgrade their IT infrastructure to keep pace with technological advancements, they generate significant volumes of obsolete or end-of-life equipment. Proper disposal and recycling of these assets are essential for maintaining data security and adhering to regulations like GDPR and HIPAA.



ITAD services ensure that sensitive information is securely wiped from decommissioned devices, while also providing options for refurbishing, recycling, or reselling assets to maximize their value. Furthermore, as companies aim to minimize their environmental footprint, sustainable ITAD practices that emphasize recycling and responsible disposal methods are becoming integral to corporate sustainability strategies, boosting the growth of this market.



What Technological Developments Are Influencing ITAD Solutions?



The Data Center ITAD market is experiencing technological transformations that are reshaping how data centers manage and dispose of their IT assets. Advances in data destruction technologies, including on-site shredding and degaussing, offer more secure and efficient methods for erasing data. Additionally, automation and AI-driven solutions are being utilized to optimize the tracking and management of IT assets throughout their lifecycle, from acquisition to disposition.



Cloud-based ITAD platforms provide centralized management capabilities, enabling companies to monitor asset status, track compliance, and ensure data protection across multiple sites. Blockchain technology is also being introduced to create tamper-proof records of asset disposition, enhancing transparency and compliance. These technological developments are making ITAD solutions more efficient, secure, and environmentally friendly, thereby driving market growth.



How Is the Emphasis on Compliance and Sustainability Driving ITAD Adoption?



As data centers expand and evolve, the emphasis on regulatory compliance and sustainability has become a key driver for the ITAD market. Strict data privacy regulations, such as GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California, require businesses to implement secure disposal practices for IT assets containing sensitive information. Non-compliance with these regulations can result in significant fines and reputational damage, making secure ITAD solutions essential for data centers.



Moreover, the focus on sustainability is pushing companies to adopt eco-friendly ITAD practices, as environmental regulations encourage the reduction of e-waste and the recycling of electronic components. The rising trend of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives also influences data centers to choose ITAD partners who follow green disposal methods, helping organizations reduce their environmental impact while managing costs effectively. These trends underscore the critical role of ITAD in modern data center operations.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market such as Apto Solutions, Inc., Arrow Electronics, Inc., Atlantix Global Systems, CloudBlue, DataServ, LLC and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Servers Asset Type segment, which is expected to reach US$7.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.3%. The CPU Asset Type segment is also set to grow at 4.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.2% CAGR to reach $3.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Data Center IT Asset Disposition - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Concerns Over Data Security and Compliance in ITAD Solutions

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing and Its Impact on IT Infrastructure Turnover

Growth of Eco-Friendly and Sustainable IT Asset Disposition Practices

Technological Innovations in Data Erasure and Asset Tracking Solutions

Expansion of ITAD Services in Emerging Markets with Growing Data Centers

Rising Demand for Value Recovery Through Refurbishment and Resale of IT Assets

Growing Use of Blockchain Technology for Enhanced ITAD Process Transparency

Surge in Investment in Automated and AI-Powered IT Asset Management Systems

Increasing Focus on On-Site Data Destruction Services for Improved Security

Growth in Hybrid IT Environments Requiring Advanced ITAD Solutions

Demand for Centralized ITAD Management Platforms with Cloud Integration

Rising Popularity of Circular Economy Practices Influencing ITAD Market

Expansion of ITAD Services for Healthcare and Financial Sectors

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Apto Solutions, Inc.

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Atlantix Global Systems

CloudBlue

DataServ, LLC

Dell Technologies

GEEP Barrie

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Iron Mountain Inc.

Itrenew Inc.

LifeSpan International, Inc.

Sims Recycling Solutions, Inc.

Tes-Amm (Singapore) Pte., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lerw74

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment