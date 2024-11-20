Why the Next Big Artificial Intelligence (AI) Play Could be in the Nuclear Power Industry

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry insiders are saying that the next big artificial intelligence (AI) opportunity could be Nuclear Power. As AI continues to drive unprecedented advancements across industries, the demand for robust, energy-efficient infrastructure to support AI computations has skyrocketed. Data centers, the backbone of the AI revolution, consume immense amounts of energy to power and cool their servers. To sustain this growth sustainably, companies are increasingly turning to nuclear power—an energy source capable of providing gigawatt-scale, low-cost, and low-emission electricity continuously. Leading innovators are at the forefront of this movement, showcasing how nuclear energy is pivotal for meeting the massive energy demands of AI-driven technologies while aligning with global sustainability goals. Active companies in news today include: KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR), NuScale Power Co. (NYSE: SMR), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), NNE NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE), Oslo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO).

The Energy Demands of AI - AI workloads, particularly training large-scale models, require exponentially more computational power than traditional IT tasks. NVIDIA, a global leader in AI hardware and software, has been a key player in advancing GPU technology that powers these complex computations. However, running the data centers that host these GPUs comes with a significant environmental challenge: energy consumption. By 2025, data centers are expected to account for up to 3% of global electricity demand, with a corresponding rise in carbon emissions unless mitigated. Companies like NVIDIA are exploring nuclear power as a sustainable, scalable solution to address these challenges.

Why Nuclear Power? - Nuclear power offers a unique combination of benefits that make it ideal for supporting data center growth:

Continuous Energy Supply: Unlike solar or wind, nuclear energy provides consistent electricity 24/7, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of critical data center workloads.

Low Emissions: Nuclear reactors emit virtually no greenhouse gases, making them an environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuels.

High Energy Density: A small amount of nuclear fuel can produce an immense amount of energy, supporting the gigawatt-scale demands of large data centers.

The Future of AI and Nuclear Collaboration - The partnership between AI and nuclear power is a natural evolution in the quest for sustainable technological progress. As companies… adopt, the future of AI looks increasingly green and sustainable. Nuclear power not only provides the energy scale and reliability required by AI-driven data centers but also helps address the global need for climate action. With this synergy, the growth of AI can be achieved without compromising the health of our planet.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) Designs for Small Modular Nuclear Fusion Reactors - KULR Technology Group, (the "Company" or "KULR"), a provider of advanced thermal management solutions, today announced the development of its proprietary carbon fiber designed custom cathodes in small modular reactors (SMRs) for a prominent nuclear fusion company. As global demand for sustainable energy grows in response to an increased focus on nuclear from hyperscalers aiming to keep up with the rising energy demands of data centers related to the AI boom, KULR’s innovations are contributing to the increasing buildout of abundant, clean energy sources.

Nuclear fusion, often regarded as the "holy grail" of clean energy, offers the promise of unlimited energy production free from fossil fuels, with a low environmental impact compared to conventional nuclear fission. By working with leading nuclear fusion companies, KULR aims to advance the possibilities of fusion technology to meet the energy demands of tomorrow while addressing climate change.

According to Goldman Sachs, data center energy demand currently represents 1-2% of global demand and is set to double by 2030 largely driven by demand for AI powered applications.

The custom cathodes designed by KULR will be implemented in a laser-based nuclear fusion system for small modular reactors, an emerging technology with the potential to deliver affordable, reliable nuclear fusion energy. Laser-based fusion is a rapidly advancing approach that utilizes high-powered lasers to initiate fusion reactions, offering a promising alternative to traditional fusion methods.

The Company’s proprietary carbon fiber cathode, designed initially for aerospace and defense applications, has proven capabilities in harsh environments. This innovative material was developed alongside related technologies which are utilized in aerospace and missile systems, including the Mars Rover. The same high-performance standards that enable success in space missions are now being applied to energy platforms on Earth.

“KULR’s expertise in space-proven engineering uniquely positions us to support mission-critical energy solutions,” KULR CEO Michael Mo added. “By applying our advanced materials to nuclear fusion, we are taking meaningful steps toward addressing the United States’ critical energy needs and advancing its broader goals of energy security and sustainability".

This new application of KULR’s technology in laser-based nuclear fusion for small modular reactors reinforces the company’s leadership in the energy management space, as well as its commitment to advancing the global energy transition. With this engagement, KULR continues to demonstrate how innovative engineering can play a pivotal role in shaping a cleaner, more sustainable future. CONTINUED… Read this entire press release and more news for KULR at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-kulr/

In other developments in the markets of note:

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE: SMR) stands at the forefront of SMR technology development recently said as the first company to receive design certification from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), NuScale is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for clean energy solutions. NuScale’s SMR technology is designed to produce 77 megawatts of power per module, with the capability to link up to 12 reactors into a single unit using its VOYGR production plant technology. This modular approach allows for multipurpose use, including power generation, desalinization, and hydrogen production.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing industries, but its energy demands are skyrocketing. AI data centers, the backbone of this technological revolution, require immense power to operate efficiently. According to the International Energy Agency, data centers’ electricity consumption could exceed 1,000 terawatt hours (TWh) by 2026, more than doubling from 2022 levels. This surge places significant strain on electric grids globally, necessitating innovative energy solutions.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE), an emerging vertically integrated microreactor and advanced nuclear technology company developing proprietary, portable and clean energy solutions, recently announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Everstar Inc. (Everstar).

“We are delighted to enter into this collaboration with NANO Nuclear,” said Kevin Kong, Founder of Everstar. “Artificial intelligence is a powerful lever to reshape how we design, analyze, validate, and regulate complex and safety-critical technologies like nuclear power. By leveraging Everstar’ s cutting-edge AI capabilities and giga data bank, companies like NANO Nuclear can concentrate on their core mission: pioneering advancements for the future of humanity. We are honored to support these potentially transformative initiatives and are excited to help build a world of clean energy abundance with forward-thinking companies like NANO Nuclear.”

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) recently announced it is looking to meet the growing power demand for AI data centers. The Sam Altman-backed company making progress in starting to produce power. Oklo CEO Jacob DeWitte saying the company is “on a good trajectory” for its first commercial advanced fission plant. DeWitte adding that “it's a really exciting time to be in this business. Just crazy amounts of demand coming forward.”

As part of that demand, Oklo (OKLO) recently announced partnerships to provide power for two major data center providers. Oklo, however, is not revealing the new customers, DeWitte explaining “they don't necessarily want to get out there and tip their hand.” In the meantime, the nuclear tech company is working to fill in the near-term power deployment opportunities.

The Motley Fool recently said that, right now, no company in AI seems to be more influential than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). It dominates the market for data center GPUs, the chips that power applications like ChatGPT, and its revenue has skyrocketed since OpenAI launched its large language model. This biggest question in artificial intelligence is rapidly changing from how to use it to how to power it.

AI data centers demand massive amounts of power to run the compute necessary to make applications like ChatGPT work. In fact, powering its computers is the biggest cost for the AI start-up and industry bellwether OpenAI, showing how crucial it is for AI companies to find affordable energy. In recent weeks, there seems to be something of a consensus forming on the question of affordable energy for AI: It's going nuclear. Investors are rapidly lining up behind nuclear power stocks as big tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet all forged deals to source nuclear power in recent weeks.

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today’s emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by KULR Technology Group, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group