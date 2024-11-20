Canadian Banc Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Banc Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.14438 for each Class A share and $0.06208 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable December 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at November 29, 2024.

Under the distribution policy announced in November 2021, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 15% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on November 29, 2024 will receive a dividend of $0.14438 per share based on the VWAP of $11.55 payable on December 10, 2024. The yield will remain stable at 15.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 1.50% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $22.94 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.83 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $33.77.

The Company invests in a portfolio of six publicly traded Canadian Banks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto-Dominion Bank. Shares held within the portfolio are expected to range between 5-20% in weight but may vary at any time. To generate additional returns above the dividend income earned on the portfolio, The Company engages in a selective covered call writing program.

Distribution Details Class A Share (BK) $0.14438 Preferred Share (BK.PR.A) $0.06208 Record Date: November 29, 2024 Payable Date: December 10, 2024

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.canadianbanc.com

info@quadravest.com