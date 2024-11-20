Commerce Split Monthly Payments Declared for Capital Share and Preferred Shares

| Source: New Commerce Split New Commerce Split

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares a monthly distribution of $0.05000 per share for Capital shareholders (YCM), and its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on their $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable December 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at November 29, 2024.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details

Capital Share (YCM)

$0.05000
Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A)

$0.02500
Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B)

$0.03125
Record Date:

November 29, 2024
Payable Date:

December 10, 2024


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.commercesplit.cominfo@quadravest.com

   

        

        

        

        

        