CNH releases its ninth edition of A Sustainable Year



Basildon, November 20, 2024



This edition charts our continued progress in sustainably advancing agriculture and construction. Now available online at: https://publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year-2023/



In its ninth installment, CNH’s A Sustainable Year series returns to demonstrate our commitment to a sustainable future. This digital magazine features innovation, product and other developments from last year. Read about our journey to meeting our goals alongside key priorities.



The magazine spotlights our progress and positive impact – from evolving products including the launch of the CASE electric compact wheel loader in Lecce, Italy, to educating Thailand’s future farm professionals. From building trust in artificial intelligence (AI), to bringing environmental awareness to children in Brazil and speaking to a customer about how New Holland electric mini excavators are helping Denmark reduce carbon emissions.



The publication includes thought leadership pieces from industry and academic experts who also provide insight on implementing sustainable practices.



All the stories in A Sustainable Year highlight our role in sustainably advancing the noble work of farmers and builders through our iconic agriculture and construction brands.



Download the latest edition of the A Sustainable Year series in PDF at: cnh_asy_2024_151124_.20fd99eed617.pdf



