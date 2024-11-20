Descope Announces Partner Program to Expand Access to Flexible, Easy to Use CIAM

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope , the drag & drop customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform, is excited to announce the launch of the Descope Partner Program aimed at empowering value-added resellers (VARs), service providers, and systems integrators to deliver more secure and user-friendly authentication and user management solutions to their clients.

“Descope is committed to being a partner-first company and the launch of our Partner Program is an important step towards that goal,” said Rishi Bhargava, Co-Founder of Descope. “Existing partners have been enthused by our platform’s ease of use and implementation, flexibility to fit any customer environment, and high win rates against legacy incumbents. We’re looking forward to working with more partners and helping even more organizations provide secure, user-friendly authentication experiences to their end users.”

The Descope no / low code CIAM platform helps organizations easily create and customize their entire authentication and user journey using visual workflows. Hundreds of customers including GoFundMe, Databricks, and Navan use Descope to reduce user friction during onboarding, enhance protection against account takeover attacks, and unify identities across customer-facing apps.

Joining the Descope Partner Program unlocks exclusive benefits including deal registration, joint go-to-market initiatives, and hands-on collaboration with the Descope sales, marketing, and developer relations teams. Partners will also receive in-depth training and enablement resources to help them deliver Descope’s CIAM solutions to their clients.

Existing Descope channel partners like Defy Security and Trace3 have already seen the impact of enrolling in the partner program.

"Working with Descope has been an amazing experience so far,” said Mark Graham, SVP of Partner Business Development at Trace3. “The product’s value and benefits over home-grown CIAM or legacy vendors is easily provable, which makes technical evaluations go very smoothly. Trace3 focuses on business outcomes and working closely with their team has enabled us to deliver that for our clients. Descope’s technical resources are excellent as well."

"Descope’s fresh and exciting approach makes them a standout in the CIAM market,” said a Senior Solutions Architect at Defy Security. “The product’s no / low code workflow interface, ability to augment existing authentication systems, and ecosystem of third-party connectors make it a low-TCO fit for any organization from midmarket to large enterprise."

Descope invites VARs, service providers, and systems integrators interested in becoming a part of this program to apply today and take advantage of the numerous benefits offered. For more information about the Descope Partner Program and how to become a partner, please visit https://www.descope.com/partners

