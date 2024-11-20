Teleflora Celebrates “The Power of Wishes” This Holiday Season With $250,000 Donation to Make-A-Wish and New Campaign Inviting Everyone to Experience the Magic of Giving

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflora®, the world’s leading floral delivery service, partnered with Make-A-Wish® for the second consecutive year to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. More than 4,000 children will receive a devastating diagnosis this holiday season. Launching today, Teleflora’s national ad campaign, “The Power of Wishes,” reminds us of the profound hope and healing held within a wish – and the ever-present possibility that it just might come true. Additionally, Teleflora will empower Americans to help donate $250,000 to Make-A-Wish® through the purchase of select bouquets, social media engagement, and in person at Rockefeller Center.

“The Power of Wishes,” follows a little boy named Matty. While he is trying to write a letter to Santa in his hospital room, flickering lights outside catch his attention. He goes to investigate, and, to his amazement, he finds a snowman dressed as a sailor. He salutes the snowman, pretending it’s his dad, and the snowman, as if he came to life, salutes back. The boy and the snowman share moments of pure joy – having a snowball fight, creating snow angels, playing catch, and taking selfies together. Suddenly, Matty opens his eyes – was it all just a dream? At the foot of his bed, he discovers a Teleflora holiday bouquet with a note saying, “Some wishes do come true.” Just then, his dad enters the room, and the boy leaps into his arms, embracing him tightly – his wish came true.

The magic of the campaign extended beyond the screen as Teleflora welcomed two Make-A-Wish alumni (former wish kids), Matty and Kinsley, to the commercial set for a unique behind-the-scenes experience. In the spot, the boy tosses a baseball to the snowman, celebrating Matty and Kinsley’s shared love for baseball and softball. The character was named Matty in his honor. According to the 2022 Wish Impact Survey conducted by Make-A-Wish, 91% of wish parents believe the wish experience gave their child a better chance of surviving their critical illness. Matty and Kinsley’s presence on set was a prominent reminder of the true power of a wish, leaving a lasting mark on all those involved in the production.

“Teleflora is honored to partner with Make-A-Wish on a campaign that embodies the holiday spirit of spreading joy, love, and hope to those who need it most. We want to encourage and inspire Americans to believe in the power of giving,” said Danielle Mason, vice president of marketing, Teleflora. “We’ve seen and experienced firsthand how granting wishes can deliver life-changing moments and make the holiday season a little brighter – not only for Wish children and their families, but for everyone who gets to be a part of it. Through this partnership, everyone can experience the gift of making wishes come true.”

As families across America celebrate the holidays, many children face critical health challenges. Teleflora is offering an opportunity to give back, on Americans’ behalf, in the spirit of granting wishes. There are three ways to get involved:

Shop Bouquets : From now through Dec. 31, 2024, 15% of the purchase price from all Teleflora’s Frosty Wishes Bouquet ($64.99), Teleflora’s Snowman Surprise Tree ($69.99), Teleflora’s Send a Hug Reindeer Wish Bouquet ($59.99), Teleflora’s Send A Hug Merry Reindeer Tree ($74.99), Teleflora’s Sprinkle Sparkle Bouquet ($64.99), and Teleflora’s Sparkle All The Way Bouquet ($69.99) sales on Teleflora.com will directly help grant children’s wishes with Make-A-Wish.* Each bouquet comes in a festive keepsake container – a treat jar or a mug – to use as holiday decor for years to come.

Teleflora will donate $5 for every like on its collaboration posts with @makeawishamerica on Instagram and Facebook, from now through December 31, 2024.* Join Teleflora in New York City: Holiday enthusiasts can build a snowman at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Wednesday, December 11 from 9 AM to 8 PM. Teleflora will donate $10 to Make-A-Wish for every snowman built and will double the donation to $20 if shared on social media, tagging @Teleflora.*

“A child’s joy brings hope to all of us, especially during the holiday season,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “For children facing critical illnesses, having a wish granted can be a pivotal moment in their treatment and recovery, significantly impacting their lives and their families. We are grateful to Teleflora for helping us spread more hope to communities across the nation.”

“The Power of Wishes” is an extension of Teleflora’s overarching “Love Out Loud” brand platform, which launched during Christmas 2017. The ad will be featured on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, and is supported by targeted in-stream media buys on connected TV, digital, and mobile. The campaign was developed by The Wonderful Company’s in-house creative team at Wonderful Agency.

To share the holiday spirit with friends and family afar, #LoveOutLoud, and surprise them with a unique Teleflora arrangement. Teleflora’s best-selling holiday lineup features beautifully curated arrangements made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by a local florist. Each bouquet is made with love and comes complete with a festive keepsake container that can be incorporated into home décor for years to come.

To learn more about the campaign and ways to join in on making wishes come true this holiday season, visit teleflora.com/wish.

*Total campaign donation to Make-A-Wish will be a maximum of $250,000.

About Teleflora

Say everything and share your “Love Out Loud®” with the gift of Teleflora flowers – made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by your local florist (contactless delivery available). By tapping nearly 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora – a part of The Wonderful Company – offers the kind of personal touch, artistry, and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist – even if that neighborhood is across the country. Teleflora’s network of professional florists creates artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment.

To learn more about Teleflora, please visit www.teleflora.com, or follow Teleflora on Facebook, Instagram , TikTok, and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment. To learn more about the company’s corporate social responsibility impact, visit csr.wonderful.com.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

Media Contact:

teleflorapr@wonderful.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/890b345f-66e3-475a-8799-b5ed1e0a5d07

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65084fb5-c9a9-425e-bc4d-cb91d3b02e35

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36f981a1-848a-4587-ad37-6088c2d678fd