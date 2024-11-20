Phoenix Capital Group Expands Capital Markets Team to Enhance Investor Experience and Drive Growth

Denver, Colorado, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Capital Group proudly announces the expansion of its Capital Markets team with the addition of three new licensed representatives who joined in the second half of 2024. This strategic move demonstrates Phoenix Capital Group’s commitment to delivering a world-class experience to its growing base of over 4,500 investors.

The Capital Markets team is responsible for working with investors who participate in the company’s 9–13% annual yield corporate bond offerings. By expanding the team, Phoenix Capital Group reinforces its focus on investor experience and customer service, aiming to maintain its A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and 97% investor satisfaction rate (based on recent internal surveys).

“From day one, we’ve prioritized treating our investors as part of the Phoenix Capital Group family. The expansion of this team ensures that we can continue to deliver the high levels of communication and responsiveness that our investors expect,” said Adam Ferrari, CEO of Phoenix Capital Group. “This strategic growth also supports our goals to expand Phoenix Operating, our wholly-owned oil and gas production division, which is essential to our long-term growth vision.”

The Phoenix Capital Group Capital Markets team not only plays an essential role with investors but also helps to drive the company’s growth objectives. The expanded team accelerates Phoenix’s ability to support new drilling rigs that are essential to helping the company meet its ambitious growth targets in 2025 and beyond. Recently, Phoenix Capital Group brought a second drilling rig online, which positions the company to drill an additional 30–35 new wells in 2025. Each rig, along with a full-time crew, requires an annual operational cost of approximately $300 million.

Matt Willer, Managing Director of Capital Markets, highlighted the importance of the expanded team in driving Phoenix’s growth strategy. “By adding seasoned professionals to our Capital Markets team, we’re not only enhancing the quality of service we provide to our investors but also strengthening our ability to support how the company secures and monetizes high-value assets in oil basins across the country,” said Willer.

The expansion of the Capital Markets team marks a pivotal step for Phoenix Capital Group, reinforcing its commitment to excellent customer service and providing investors with access to 9-13% annual yield corporate bond opportunities. This strategic growth move aligns with Phoenix Capital Group’s mission to create value not only for its investors but also across its operations and reinforce the company’s long-term vision in the energy sector.

About Phoenix Capital Group

Phoenix Capital Group is a leading player in the energy investment world, specializing in oil and gas exploration and production across key basins in North America. From the beginning, Phoenix has been focused on maximizing value through smart, efficient operations and a commitment to responsible resource management. With a track record of operational excellence and a growing footprint in the industry, Phoenix is positioned to be a leader in the energy sector for years to come.

