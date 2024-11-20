Sourdough Market Size to Worth USD 6.31 Billion by 2033 | Striats Research

New York, United States, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A naturally occurring leavening agent made of flour and water is referred to as sourdough. Sourdough products are simpler to digest than regular dough because they contain wild yeast and lactobacillus. People understand that sourdough products are healthier than other types of bread. The global market for sourdough is anticipated to expand due to rising consumer interest in bakery products and greater knowledge of the nutritional benefits of sourdough's natural fermentation process. In addition, the availability of various sourdough products and product innovation are anticipated to drive market expansion.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/sourdough-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for Gluten-Free Baked Products to Drive the Global Sourdough Market

The pandemic of COVID-19 has increased consumer awareness of diet, health, and wellness. Various efforts conducted by government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and businesses have increased consumer knowledge of the nutritional benefits of baked goods, which is anticipated to stimulate market growth. The pandemic has also raised awareness of the benefits of vegan and gluten-free baked goods, which is expected to boost the market growth in the post-COVID era.

Gluten-free baked goods cater to the millions of people who prefer a gluten-free diet and those with medical requirements, such as celiac disease and gluten intolerance. The benefits of gluten-free products, such as their ability to manage celiac disease, promote healthy digestion, fiber-rich composition, and keep freshness, are primarily driving market expansion. The increasing emphasis on outdoor sports and healthy living has led to an increase in the number of athletes worldwide who follow gluten-free diets for performance improvements, contributing to the market's expansion.

Bread SRSLY, SHILOH'S FIVE LOAVES, INC. (Simple Kneads), New Grains Gluten-Free Bakery, Ener-G Foods, and Cook's Gluten-Free Sourdough are among the prominent brands that sell gluten-free bread. The increased emphasis of manufacturers on the usage of gluten-free raw materials in response to a shift in consumer preferences is a factor in the expansion of the industry.

Rising Popularity of Artisanal Bread Culture to Provide Opportunities for the Global Sourdough Market

Most artisan bread is produced in European countries, where bakers and boulangeries develop a wide variety of varieties using only simple ingredients. Fresh, crusty, flavorful, and rustic in appearance, artisan bread is baked by hand by a competent artisan employing longer and more conventional procedures. Due to the prolonged fermentation time, enzymes in sourdough bread can break down gluten, a chemical that is difficult to digest for most individuals.

Each loaf of sourdough bread is handcrafted, making it an artisanal product. Unlike traditionally leavened bread, sourdough bread resists mould, produces acetic acid, a natural preservative, and facilitates gluten breakdown, making it suitable for gluten-sensitive individuals. Manufacturers are providing artisan sourdough bread with distinctive characteristics, driving market expansion. For example, Maui Artisan Sourdough (MAS) uses wild yeast native to Maui to leaven dough naturally. It employs organic whole-grain wheat and bread flour from San Francisco, milled from spring wheat, to create sourdough bread products with no commercial dry yeast. To assure quality, extend shelf life, and supply daily freshly made sourdough bread, the company has developed techniques to enhance freshness and utilize natural ingredients.

Regional Insights

By region, the global sourdough market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America,

Europe accounted for the maximum market share and is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The area is anticipated to keep its dominance over the forecast period because of its leading economies, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, which generate the most revenue in the regional sourdough market. The presence of bakery items in the region for millennia is the primary reason for the region's high market share. Compared to other regions, the number of small, medium, and big bakeries in the region is exceptionally high, which further supports the region's leading position. The increasing popularity of vegan diets is another significant market driver. The nutritional component of sourdough goods, which provides health advantages, boosts consumer interest in sourdough products.

Asia Pacific is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected USD 1276 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The expansion of the sourdough market in Asia-Pacific is driven by consumers' growing awareness of healthy eating practices. In addition, the increasing disposable income of consumers in developing nations like India and China is anticipated to contribute to the market's growth. Awareness of the numerous health benefits of sourdough products has led to an expansion in the industry's consumer base. Kerry Group reports that consumers in Asia-Pacific are growing increasingly conscious of their health and food safety. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, many are actively altering their diets to live a more sustainable and healthy lifestyle. After the COVID-19 epidemic, there was a considerable increase in the demand for bakery items due to the temporary suspension of restaurant and hotel operations, which increased customer demand for retail and online purchases.

North America is the third largest region. The region's increased risk of heart-related disorders supports the demand for healthy dietary products across all age groups. The expansion of sourdough across application areas is anticipated to be driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity and chronic lifestyle disorders. Due to the health dangers connected with the use of artificial food ingredients through highly processed food products, rising consumer health concerns are expected to shift consumer preference toward a healthier diet. This is anticipated to grow the need for baked goods in the region. These shifts in the dietary habits of the North American populace are expected to increase the demand for sourdough, which is rich in minerals and proteins. The expansion of the U.S. sourdough market is anticipated to be fueled by the introduction of new products that replicate the texture, flavor, and taste of baked goods.

Ask for Customization @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/sourdough-market/request-sample

Key Highlights

The global sourdough market size was valued at USD 3.52 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach an expected value from USD 3.76 billion by 2025 to USD 6.31 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2025– 2033)

By type, the global sourdough market is bifurcated into type I, type II, type III, fish, and others. The type III segment dominated the market share and is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

By application, the global sourdough market is segmented into bread, cookies, cakes, waffles, pizza, and others. The bread application segment accounted for the maximum matket market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

PURATOS, Lallemand Inc Boudin Bakery Truckee Sourdough Company Riverside Sourdough Gold Coast Bakeries Morabito Baking Co. Inc. Alpha Baking Company, Inc Bread SRSLY Josey Baker Bread

Recent Developments

October 2022 - Puratos UK has bolstered its blossoming portfolio of locally made products following the acquisition of the nation's first fruit grower and processor, Fourayes.

- Puratos UK has bolstered its blossoming portfolio of locally made products following the acquisition of the nation's first fruit grower and processor, Fourayes. September 2022 - At Pennsauken High School in Pennsauken, New Jersey, the Puratos Bakery School Foundation and Puratos U.S. officially established the first U.S. Bakery School today. The school, which has previously won awards, was awarded the highest workforce development prize by the IBIE 2022 Best in Baking Awards. The program introduces children to baking to foster jobs in the sector in collaboration with Pennsauken High School.

Segmentation

By Type Type I Type II Type III Others By Application Breads Cookies Cakes Waffles Pizza Others By Region North America Europe Latin America APAC Middle East and Africa

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/sourdough-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter