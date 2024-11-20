Self-Organizing Network Market Forecast 2024-2032: A $16.38 Billion Opportunity with Analysis on the Major Trends and Challenges

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Organizing Network Market Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is analyzed by offering, architecture, network infrastructure, network technology, application, and region.



The self-organizing network market size reached a value of USD 6.13 billion in 2023. Aided by the increasing demand for efficient and automated network management systems and the growing applications of self-organizing networks in various sectors, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 16.38 billion by 2032.





The increasing demand for efficient and automated network management systems is driving the self-organizing network market growth. As mobile networks become more complex with the advent of technologies such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), there is a growing need for solutions that can manage and optimise these networks autonomously. Self-organizing network technologies provide a solution to this challenge, enabling operators to manage network resources more efficiently and improve service quality.



Moreover, the expanding applications of self-organizing networks in various sectors play a significant role in propelling the market. In the telecommunications sector, self-organizing network solutions are used to optimise network performance, enhance coverage, and reduce operational costs. The growing adoption of 5G networks and the increasing demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity are driving the adoption of self-organizing network technologies in this sector.



In the automotive sector, self-organizing networks are used to support connected and autonomous vehicles. These networks enable real-time communication between vehicles and infrastructure, enhancing safety and efficiency. The increasing adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles is boosting the demand for self-organizing network solutions in the automotive sector.



The growing emphasis on network security and reliability is another driving factor for the market. As networks become more complex and interconnected, the need for robust security measures and reliable performance becomes paramount. Self-organizing network solutions provide automated security features and real-time monitoring, ensuring network integrity and resilience, consequently driving up the self-organizing network market share.



The market is witnessing diverse applications across various sectors, further bolstering its growth. In the telecommunications sector, self-organizing network solutions are essential for optimising network performance and managing resources efficiently. These solutions help operators enhance coverage, reduce operational costs, and improve service quality. The increasing adoption of 5G networks and the growing demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity are driving the adoption of self-organizing network technologies in this sector.



In the automotive sector, self-organizing networks support connected and autonomous vehicles by enabling real-time communication between vehicles and infrastructure. This technology enhances safety and efficiency by providing real-time data on traffic conditions, road hazards, and other critical information. The increasing adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles is boosting the demand for self-organizing network solutions in the automotive sector.



As per the self-organizing network market analysis, the healthcare sector also benefits significantly from self-organizing networks, which are used to support telemedicine, remote monitoring, and other digital health applications. Self-organizing network solutions enable reliable and high-speed connectivity, ensuring that healthcare providers can deliver efficient and timely services. The growing adoption of digital health technologies and the increasing demand for remote healthcare services are driving the adoption of self-organizing network solutions in this sector.



In the energy and utilities sector, self-organizing networks are used to support smart grid applications and other IoT-based solutions. Self-organizing network technologies enable real-time monitoring and management of energy resources, enhancing efficiency and reliability. The increasing adoption of smart grid technologies and the growing emphasis on energy efficiency are driving the demand for self-organizing network solutions in this sector.



Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Offering

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Architecture

Centralized Self-Organizing Networks (C-SON)

Distributed Self-Organizing Networks (D-SON)

Hybrid Self-Organizing Networks (H-SON)

Market Breakup by Network Infrastructure

Core Network

Radio Access Network

Backhaul

Wi-Fi

Market Breakup by Network Technology

2G/3G

4G/LTE

5G

Market Breakup by Application

Speech Coding

Authentication and Network Security

Wireless Application Protocol

Application in 3G System

Intermachine Communication

Global Positioning System

Gaming

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in global self-organizing network market. some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

NEC Corporation

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Teoco

