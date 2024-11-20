Monarch Butterfly and Other Insect Pollinators to Benefit from $5.2 Million in Conservation Grants from NFWF

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced $5.2 million in grants to conserve monarch butterflies and other insect pollinators in 24 states. The grants will leverage $5 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $10.2 million.

The grants were awarded through the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund (Pollinator Fund), a partnership between NFWF and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), U. S. Forest Service (USFS), Bayer Crop Science, Danone North America and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation.

The projects supported by the 17 grants announced today will increase the quality and quantity of pollinator habitat for monarch butterflies, rusty patched bumble bees and other native pollinators. The projects will also enhance outreach and support voluntary conservation efforts on private working lands.

“Monarch butterflies and pollinators make essential contributions to natural ecosystems, agriculture and the economy,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “The grants announced today will advance collaborations with public and private land managers to restore and improve habitat for pollinators and other wildlife.”

Collectively, it is expected that the projects announced today will:

Restore and enhance more than 26,000 acres of pollinator habitat

Collect more than 360 pounds of milkweed seed

Propagate more than 3,000 milkweed seedlings

Host more than 190 workshops and meetings that advance pollinator conservation

The monarch butterfly is one of the most iconic species in North America, and its annual migration cycle is one of the most remarkable natural phenomena in the world. However, over the past 20 years, the monarch butterfly population has declined by more than 80 percent throughout much of its range. Several other pollinators have experienced similarly dramatic declines in recent decades. Habitat loss is a primary threat to many of these species.

“It’s exciting to continue to be part of the diversity of interests supporting America’s farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who are managing working lands for healthy monarch habitat,” said NRCS Chief Terry Cosby. “Agricultural landscapes depend on pollinators to produce high value fruit and vegetable crops, and accomplishing large-scale habitat improvements for the monarch butterfly and other key pollinator species is critical to ensuring sustainable working lands.”

“NFWF’s Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund provides direct and positive impacts for monarchs and other pollinators,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams. “By using more milkweed and nectar plants in restoration and enhancement projects and providing technical assistance to make sure projects are as impactful and effective as possible, the Pollinator Fund plays a critical role in increasing pollinator habitat.”

“The NFWF Pollinator Fund, over the past ten years, has demonstrated the long-term dedication that is needed to drive the restoration of biodiversity and ecosystem services through these on-the-ground conservation projects,” said Tim Fredricks, Environmental Engagement Manager, Bayer Crop Science. “Bayer continues to be a proud supporter of this grant program as we believe that our commitments to biodiversity and productivity in the agricultural landscape are compatible goals.”

“Danone North America is proud to support the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Conservation Fund,” said Jessie Copeland, Head of Regenerative Agriculture at Danone North America. “This initiative exemplifies the power of collaboration in conserving pollinators and increasing biodiversity through localized, on-the-ground conservation projects. By working together – and in partnership with farms and rural communities – we can significantly enhance habitats for pollinators while increasing the productivity and resilience of farms and native ecosystems.”

“Pollinators are critical for the success of gardeners and we are proud to partner with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation on these grants to protect and restore their habitats,” said Brian Herrington, president of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. “Aligned with our Pollinator Promise to help establish and enhance pollinator gardens, we look forward to the continued efforts in conserving and recovering pollinators through the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund.”

In 2015, NFWF established the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund, a public–private partnership that funds projects to protect, conserve, and increase habitat for monarch butterflies and other pollinators. By leveraging the resources and expertise of its partners, the fund is helping to reverse recent population declines and ensure the survival of these valuable species. Since 2015, the fund has awarded $29 million to 156 projects that are helping conserve and recover the monarch butterfly while also benefiting other pollinator species. Grantees have matched this investment with an additional $43.9 million for a total on-the-ground impact of $72.9 million.

A complete list of the 2024 grants made through the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund is available here. A short video about the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund is available here.

