Ocean Pediatrics Has Announced Two Brand New Pediatric Offices Opening Early 2025

Orange County, CA, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned Orange County pediatricians, Steven Abelowitz MD, FAAP and Dennis Phillips MD, FAAP, are proud to announce two new Ocean Pediatrics offices in Newport Beach’s Back Bay area and Ladera Ranch to open early 2025. As one of the only physician owned and operated practices in Orange County, Ocean Pediatrics is deeply committed to providing the most advanced and compassionate pediatric care, customized to meet the needs of their unique patients.

The new state-of-the-art and family-friendly facilities will offer an expanded range of services, with key team members, Dr. Kristina Nylander, MD FAAP and nurse practitioners Jen Maccio and Nina Fife practicing in the new offices. This expansion will ensure more families in the community have access to after-hours pediatric care via on-call providers, as well as same-day sick and well check/physical visits – key offerings of their Laguna Hills office.

Dr. Steven Abelowitz, Founder and Medical Director of Ocean Pediatrics, has over 30 years of experience in the medical field and is a renowned leader in the field of pediatrics. Regarding his practice’s expansion, he stated, “Each and every member of the Ocean Pediatrics team is committed to ensuring all of our patients receive the most advanced, thorough, and compassionate care possible. That is why we are dedicated to expanding in the Orange County area, to continue to offer more care to meet the individualized needs of every child and to offer OC parents the convenience and peace of mind they deserve.”

The Ocean Pediatrics team is currently accepting new patients and would like to invite current and expecting parents in Orange County to consider making Ocean Pediatrics their pediatric care home.

About Ocean Pediatrics

Ocean Pediatrics is on a mission to transform the pediatric experience for every one of their families. They believe that pediatric care is so much more than the most advanced medical technologies and their patients’ physical health. It’s also about being an attentive listener, a source of endless support, and an empathetic guide — to gently nurture patients from infancy to adolescence and beyond. To learn more about Ocean Pediatrics visit, https://ocean-pediatrics.com/.







