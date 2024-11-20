The Smurf Experience - A 13,000-Square-Foot Family Attraction - Sets its U.S. Debut for Early 2025





MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a record of success in Europe, The Smurf Experience will make its U.S. debut in 2025, bringing the 13,000-square-foot attraction to families state-side.

The micro theme park brings the magical world of the Smurfs to life. Guests will feel like they have “shrunk down” to Smurf size and travel through the Smurf universe. With their mission to save the planet from the evil villain Gargamel guiding their journey, guests will enjoy hands-on, play-based physical and digital activities, including obstacle courses, scavenger hunts, puzzles, crafts, VR adventures and Smurf character meet-and-greets.

Welcoming over two million European visitors across Belgium, Germany, France and Central Europe, The Smurf Experience was designed by Belgium-based agency Cecoforma in collaboration with Smurf parent entity Peyo Company. SBX Group, a leader in entertainment attractions, is working with Cecoforma and Peyo Company to adapt the experience for North American audiences.

SBX will commence a multi-city tour across the U.S. and Canada in early 2025, with host cities, dates, and tickets to be announced at a future date.

“Following the tremendous success of The Smurf Experience in Europe, where it brought sell-out crowds, we’re thrilled to bring this iconic attraction to the U.S. The Smurfs have a rich legacy as a beloved and globally recognized brand, with over six decades of history that continues to capture imaginations across the world,” said SBX President and Chairman, David Dube.

SBX Group’s CEO, Danny Fritz, added, “This launch is particularly exciting as it coincides with Paramount’s upcoming film, featuring Rihanna as Smurfette. We’re honored to collaborate with the talented teams at Peyo Company and Cecoforma to deliver a unique, immersive experience to families.”

Paramount is set to release its highly anticipated animated Smurfs film in July 2025, featuring Rihanna as a producer and the voice of Smurfette. The global superstar will also write and perform the film’s soundtrack.

“Across Europe, millions have delighted in the experience we have created. Now, we are thrilled to partner with SBX Group to bring this attraction to a new audience in the USA and allow them to interact with the Smurfs in an entirely new way as never before,” said Cecoforma CEO, Stéphan Uhoda.

“We're extremely proud to “smurf” with SBX on this great experience, which will enable them to demonstrate all their expertise and inspire young and old alike with a highly rewarding immersive visit!” said Véronique Culliford, Founder & President of Peyo Company and daughter of Peyo.

SBX is also partnering with Leap Event Technology as the Official Ticketing Provider for The Smurf Experience in North America. Leap provides a suite of technology, marketing, and data solutions for some of the world’s biggest sports and entertainment brands. Leap’s President, Michael Marty, shared, “It is our privilege to partner once again with SBX on another of their amazing immersive experiences with an iconic, family-friendly brand like the Smurfs.”

Stay tuned for more details and location announcements.

ABOUT SBX GROUP

SBX Group is a leading global entertainment agency with two distinct divisions: talent and attractions. The talent division represents the business interests of renowned athletes and high-profile media personalities. SBX cultivates strategic partnerships, joint ventures, owned brand IPs, and charitable initiatives, maximizing their clients' commercial success and personal brand impact. The attractions division specializes in creating, owning, and operating captivating live entertainment experiences. This includes innovative touring productions and permanent installations in major entertainment hubs. For more information, visit www.wearesbx.com.

ABOUT CECOFORMA

cecoforma SA is a leading events and communications company headquartered in Belgium. From its bases in Brussels and Liege it organises annually over 1000 events, conferences and exhibitions with integrated communication and marketing campaigns all over the world. cecoforma operates two business units: one focusing on providing services to institutional and public sector clients, and one conceiving, designing and manufacturing immersive cultural experiences to the wider public. Acquired in 1992 by its owner, Stephan Uhoda, cecoforma has enjoyed continual growth and now boasts a team of 120+ professionals working hard behind the scenes to creating engagement activities that matter to our clients’ audiences. For more information, visit www.cecoforma.com.

ABOUT THE SMURFS™/ PEYO COMPANY

Blue and cute, standing only three apples high, the Smurfs value team spirit, loyalty, optimism, fun and respect for nature. They might be hard to tell apart at first, however, each Smurf has his or her own particularity. They live in a village full of mushroom-shaped houses, hidden in the heart of a magic forest where few people venture to go. Born in a comic book in 1958, Peyo’s little blue characters have been spreading happiness and entertaining kids and families for generations. The Smurfs animated series (2021) is airing worldwide on Nickelodeon and is available on Netflix. A new Smurfs movie produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Animation and starring Rihanna as Smurfette has been recently announced with a summer 2025 worldwide theatrical release.

