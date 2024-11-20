Black Seed Oil Market Size to Hit USD 42.93 Million by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southeast Asia and North America are the native home of black seed oil, also known as black cumin seed, Nigella sativa, and kalonji. The black seed oil has acquired recognition for usage in Indian or Middle Eastern cuisine, such as curries, soups, vegetables, and meat dishes for a peppery flavor. It has the taste and aroma of black pepper, onions, and oregano. The black seed oil also possesses various health and wellness benefits, including antibacterial, analgesic, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antiviral, anti-hypertensive, and insulin-sensitizing. Thymoquinone, Thymohydroquinone, and Thymol are the main compounds in black seed oil. It can be used to make myristic acid, palmitic acid, stearic acid, palmitoleic acid, oleic acid, linoleic acid, arachidonic acid, proteins, vitamins B1, B2, B3, calcium, folate, iron, copper, zinc, and phosphorus.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/black-seed-oil-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Black seed oil's health advantages to spurring growth

Due to the accompanying health advantages, black seed oil consumption has increased. Black seed oil helps lower cholesterol, lower blood pressure, improve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms, lessen asthma symptoms, and ease stomach discomfort. As people become more worried about their health, they are starting to choose "better-for-you" food ingredients that are healthy and safe to eat. Black seed oil can also be taken orally in liquid or pill form. Thus, it is anticipated that the health advantages of black seed oil during the forecast period will propel market expansion.

Rising cases of chronic diseases and growing awareness about personal healthcare

It is anticipated that the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, sinusitis, nasal congestion, male infertility, Alzheimer's, heart issues, rheumatoid arthritis, and respiratory infections will fuel the market's demand for pharmaceutical products. Black seeds are most frequently used as daily nutritional supplements because it is a rich source of vitamin B, copper, phosphorus, calcium, and zinc. Which considerably impacts the demand for black seed oil. Growing demand for natural components drives the black seed oil market.

Efforts made by businesses to create growth prospects in the marketplace

Many businesses emphasize organic growth initiatives, including new launches, product approvals, and patents and events. Acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations were examples of inorganic growth tactics observed in the market. These actions have enabled market participants to increase their clientele and revenue. International demand for black seed oil is projected to give industry participants with lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.

Regional Analysis

According to the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific provided 45% of 2021 market revenue. China and India are the regions where Nigella sativa originated. Improved agricultural methods and more acreage are growing the market. Increasing nutraceutical and medicinal uses of black seed oil will boost market income. Growing consumer preference for nutraceutical items over pharmaceutical formulations may drive market changes. Rising demand for healthy soups, sauces, curries, and bakery goods will boost demand for black seed oil in the coming years.

Europe has the most significant CAGR. Increased use in personal care and cosmetics has fuelled growth. Organic treatments for ailments are becoming more popular, which boosts growth. As more Europeans engage in sports and fitness, the demand for sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements is expected to rise, increasing the regional market.

Ask for Customization @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/black-seed-oil-market/request-sample

Key Highlights

The global black seed oil market size was valued at USD 22.69 million in 2024, and it is expected to reach from USD 24.36 million by 2025 to USD 42.93 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.34% during the Forecast period 2025-2033.

The global market for black seed is divided into six parts based on type, form, application, distribution channel, end-use, and region. Further, based on type, the black seed oil market is segmented into Organic, Virgin and Refined Oil.

The black seed oil market is segregated into Liquid, Capsule, Soft gel and Others based on form. The oil segment has accounted for the largest market share.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, Online and Others.

Based on application, the black seed oil market is segmented into Personal Care and Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Flavouring and Dressing, Culinary, and Others. The nutraceutical segment accounted for the largest market share.

Based on end-user, the black seed oil market is bifurcated into Retail and Industrial.

According to the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific dominated the market share in 2021.

Competitive Players

Safa Honey Company Inc Flavex Inc Henry Lamotte Oil GmbH Inc Kerfoot Group Inc Manish Agro Inc AOS Products Organika Health Products Inc Sabinsa Corporation Inc Sanabio GmbH Inc Z-company Inc

Recent Developments

In June 2022, The Nutraceuticals Europe Summit & Expo, held June 15–16, 2022, featured Sabinsa Europe's components, developed by contemporary science and traditional Ayurvedic expertise.

Segmentation

By Type Organic Virgin Refined By Form Liquid Capsule Soft gel Others By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Drug Stores Online Others By Application Nutraceuticals Pharmaceutical Personal Care and Cosmetics Culinary Flavours and Dressing Others By End-Use Retail Industrial By Region North America Europe Latin America APAC Middle East and Africa

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/black-seed-oil-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter