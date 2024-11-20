Acrow’s Versatile Detour Bridge Accommodates Vehicles and Vessels Following Removal of Bascule Bridge

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced today it has designed and supplied a modular steel bridge to maintain vehicular traffic and enable marine vessel access following the demolition of a bascule bridge at the LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, Ontario.

Public Services and Procurement Canada, the Causeway’s owner and operator, adopted an innovative approach by selecting a modular bridge that can accommodate vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. Due to the importance of addressing the needs of marine traffic, a modular steel bridge from Acrow was selected, as the design and durability of the structure would also allow for its periodic removal and reinstallation to open the navigation channel.

Acrow’s bridge was provided to Priestly Demolition Inc, which was responsible for installing the modular bridge. The single-span structure is 48.8 meters long and has a two-lane width of 7.3 meters. A cantilevered footwalk, 1.5 meters wide, separates pedestrians from vehicular traffic. Components began arriving at the site in mid-August, and the bridge was assembled on rollers while the existing abutments were modified to suit the modular structure. The bridge was launched with the assistance of a crane on September 20.

The modular bridge opened to traffic on October 3. The first removal and reinstallation sequence took place on October 15 and provided a window for vessels to access the city’s inner harbor. This unique approach was accomplished by jacking the bridge off its bearings onto a barge, which was then moved away from the navigation channel. To reinstall the structure, the process was reversed, and the crossing reopened for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

“Acrow’s rugged modular steel bridge proved an ideal solution for this interesting project,” said Betul Oliver, Business Development Manager, Eastern Canada. “The bridge was easily adapted for this unique and innovative application, which safely maintains the route for vehicles while providing scheduled accommodation for marine vessels.”

Added Russ Parisi, Vice President North America, “The strength and versatility of the Acrow 700XS® panel bridge system, combined with a highly experienced engineering team, enabled a swift resolution of this emergency. Available for rent or purchase, Acrow’s cost-effective solutions are quickly and easily built and installed, and easily disassembled to facilitate safe, rapid re-deployment.”

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

About Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC)

PSPC is a federal department of the Government of Canada that supports government operations by managing purchasing, real property, payments, payroll, pensions and other services. PSPC’s Infrastructure Asset Management business line oversees key national assets like bridges, docks, highways and dams.

