Global Pet Grooming Products Market Expected to Reach $21.4 Billion by 2030, Driven by Evolving Consumer Trends and Increasing Humanization of Beloved Pets

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Grooming Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





A comprehensive assessment of the global pet grooming products market estimates a significant growth from US$13.7 Billion in 2023 to a projected US$21.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the period. Consumer behavioral changes, technological advancements, and an uptick in pet ownership are key factors contributing to this progressive market trend.

Consumer Trends and Technological Integration



Today's pet owners perceive their pets as integral family members, leading to a higher focus on pet health, hygiene, and well-being. Technological advancements—such as smart grooming tools and mobile apps—are revolutionizing pet grooming services by enhancing efficiency, personalization, and convenience for pet owners globally. These advances support industry growth by aligning with consumer preferences for high-quality, premium services and accommodating increasing demand for flexibility with mobile and home-based grooming options.

Market Drivers and Regional Insights



Key drivers of growth include the humanization of pets, growing awareness of pet health, and the scalability of mobile grooming services. The U.S., with a market value of $3.6 Billion in 2023, and China, with an anticipated CAGR of 10.1% to reach $5.1 Billion by 2030, are notable contributors to global expansion. As urbanization continues and disposable incomes rise, especially within millennial demographics, pet grooming services are seeing an increase in frequency and specialized demand.

Prospective Market Segments



Segments such as Shampoo & Conditioner are forecast to witness substantial growth, with expectations to reach US$12.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0%. Other segments, including Shear & Trimming Tools, are also predicted to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This reflects a diverse and expanding market with considerable scope for innovation and development across products and services.

The pet grooming products industry is evolving dynamically to meet the needs of pets and their owners worldwide, indicating a robust future replete with opportunities for market participants. With sustainability and technological integration at the forefront, the sector is poised to deliver exceptional value and convenience to consumers, propelling market growth well into the next decade.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



Some of the 42 companies featured in this Global Pet Grooming Products market report include:

4-Legger

Coastal Pet Products

Earthbath

Groomer's Choice

Hagen Inc.

Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.

PetEdge

Resco

Rosewood Pet Products

Spectrum Brands

SynergyLabs

Vet's Best

World For Pets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txo8yk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment