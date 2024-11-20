On The Border Launches New Mesquite Fire Family Fajita Feasts

Dallas, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, added two new family-style feasts for up to four people to its Mesquite Fire Fajitas menu. The Ultimate Fajita Feast features a variety of four meats on a shareable sizzling platter, including On The Border’s new fire-grilled outside skirt steak and thicker-cut chicken, in addition to fire-grilled shrimp and pork carnitas on top of fresh sauteed vegetables. Meanwhile, the Family Pick Two Feast lets groups pick more of the two fire-grilled meats they want the most for their fajitas.

Just in time for the holiday crunch time, On The Border is offering $10 off any new Family Fajita Feast through Wednesday, November 27. To further celebrate this time of year, guests can enjoy $5 grande house margaritas now made with 100% agave tequila and fresh lime juice all day from Friday, November 22 through Sunday, December 1.

"On The Border has the best fajitas out there featuring new premium outside skirt steak and thicker-cut chicken fire-grilled over real mesquite with bolder Tex-Mex seasonings," says Chef Tony Fialho, director of culinary at On The Border. "Now we are offering our Mesquite Fire Fajitas on a huge, family-style skillet to bring up to four people together for a shareable fajita feast."

Each new family-style fajita feast is served with hearty sides of warm, hand-pressed flour tortillas, fresh pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, grilled jalapeño, and a choice of rice and beans. Both new feasts are crowd-pleasers, perfect for Friendsgivings, festive gatherings, or even just an easy escape from the hectic holiday routine.

"Families and friends are looking for convenience and value, particularly during the holidays," says Krinna Kennett, senior manager of brand marketing at On The Border. "As a busy mom myself, these new fajita feasts deliver an easy, high-quality meal that everyone will enjoy at a terrific price.”

For $10 off online purchases of either of the Fajita Feast meals use code FEAST10OFF. The offer is valid at participating locations. Go to www.ontheborder.com to find an On The Border location near you, view the menu, or order online. On The Border restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.

About On The Border

Founded in 1982, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. On The Border is known for its sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and endless chips and salsa. With 121 restaurants in the U.S. and internationally, it's a fan-favorite destination for fresh, authentic Tex-Mex food and vibrant good times. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

