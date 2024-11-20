Computer History Museum Unveils “Chatbots Decoded: Exploring AI” Exhibit

Mountain View, California, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Computer History Museum (CHM), the leading institution decoding technology—its computing past, digital present, and future impact on humanity—announces the opening of its latest exhibit, “Chatbots Decoded: Exploring AI.” This cutting-edge, immersive experience takes visitors through the history, current landscape, and future possibilities of chatbots and AI, offering insights into, potentially, one of the most transformative technologies of our time.

Spanning 2,000 square feet, the exhibit explains the evolution of chatbots, from their early roots with innovators like Alan Turing to the rise of modern AI-driven platforms like ChatGPT. Designed for audiences high school-aged and above, “Chatbots Decoded” presents a dynamic and engaging exploration of AI’s impact on work, education, and society, addressing critical questions about trust, ethics, and the human connection with intelligent machines.

Key features of the exhibit include:

Interactive e xperiences: Engage with historical chatbots such as ELIZA and A.L.I.C.E., alongside AMECA—a state-of-the-art humanoid robot by Engineered Arts that interacts with visitors in multiple languages using advanced AI technology.

"We wanted to create a fully immersive and interactive exhibit that not only traces the evolution of chatbots but also invites visitors to think critically about AI’s growing role in our lives," said Kirsten Tashev, Chief Curatorial and Exhibitions Officer at CHM. "From exploring early breakthroughs to engaging with cutting-edge technology, this exhibit brings the complex world of AI to life in a way that is accessible, entertaining, thought-provoking, and beautiful."

The exhibit reflects CHM’s mission to decode technology by connecting computing’s past with its present and future implications for humanity. “Chatbots Decoded” exemplifies CHM’s commitment to empowering visitors to engage with AI technologies critically and thoughtfully. “Chatbots are at the forefront of today’s technology discussions,” said Dan’l Lewin, CHM President and CEO. “This exhibit not only provides historical context but also allows our visitors to explore the implications of these technologies and form their own perspectives on their potential impacts.”

The exhibit features insights and contributions from AI pioneers, technologists, and thought leaders, including Reid Hoffman (co-founder of OpenAI), Adam Cheyer (co-creator of Siri), Lauren Kunze (founder of Pandorabots), and Fei-Fei Li (AI specialist). In partnership with Engineered Arts, CHM also brings AMECA, an advanced humanoid robot, to the exhibit, creating a unique interactive experience.

Key companies such as Amazon, GitHub, Microsoft, Khan Academy, and Google contributed objects and images, and CHM collaborated with 3Blue1Brown on an animation explaining large language models, making complex AI concepts accessible to all visitors.

Location and Visitor Information: The exhibit is located at 1401 N. Shoreline Blvd., Mountain View, CA. CHM is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is priced at $19.50, with discounted options for seniors, students, and youth. Additional online content and events related to the exhibit will be available in the coming year.

About CHM

The Computer History Museum (CHM) is dedicated to decoding technology—its computing past, digital present, and future impact on humanity. Located in Silicon Valley, the Museum is uniquely positioned to cull the key lessons of the past and—through our research, exhibits, events, and incomparable collection of computing artifacts—create informed digital citizens empowered to make the choices that will shape a better future.

