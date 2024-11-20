Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Dothan Honors Late Franchisee Greg Smith’s Legacy with Special Offer

Dothan, AL, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In memory of Greg Smith, beloved franchise owner of Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Dothan, Alabama, and a dedicated Army veteran, his brother Mike Smith III, alongside business partner Larry Brunson, is stepping up to honor and continue Greg's legacy of serving quality barbecue and supporting their community. Greg, who passed away suddenly, was known for his passion for high-quality barbecue, a commitment to his customers, and his respect for the Dickey’s brand, which he believed stood by its franchisees with steadfast support.

To celebrate Greg’s life and dedication, Mike Smith III and Larry Brunson are inviting the Dothan community to a special “Buy One, Get One Free” Pulled Pork Sandwich promotion from November 20th through November 27th. Guests can enjoy this offer in-store or online by using the code “DOTHAN” at checkout. The Dothan Dickey’s is located at 2115 E Main St, Dothan, Alabama 36301.

“Continuing my brother’s work at Dickey’s is an honor and a responsibility I take deeply to heart. Greg built a place where our community could come together over great barbecue, and I am proud to keep that tradition alive,” said Mike Smith III, current franchisee of Dickey’s in Dothan. “This special offer is a way for us to remember Greg’s passion for hospitality and to thank the Dothan community for their continued support.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., expressed her heartfelt sentiments, stating, “Greg was a remarkable member of our Dickey’s family and a dedicated veteran whose passion for quality and service was evident in every plate of barbecue he served. We are proud to stand with Mike, Larry, and the Dothan community as they continue Greg’s legacy.”

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, reflected, “Greg Smith exemplified the entrepreneurial spirit we value so highly at Dickey’s. His commitment to his business and community left a lasting impact, and we are honored to support Mike and Larry as they carry on the tradition of serving authentic, slow-smoked barbecue in Dothan.”

Visit the Dothan location to enjoy this special offer, honor Greg’s memory, and continue supporting his mission of bringing family and community together over a great meal.

