Saia Expands Michigan Presence with New Terminal in Warren

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is pleased to announce that Saia LTL Freight opened its newest terminal in Warren, Michigan, this week. The new facility will provide enhanced service to customers in the Warren market through reduced transit times and more efficient freight handling.

“We’re excited to expand our Michigan operations from five facilities to six with this new terminal in Warren,” said Executive Vice President of Operations Patrick Sugar. “This addition strengthens our ability to deliver faster and reliable service for customers, ensuring that we can meet the growing demand for quality freight solutions in the Midwest.”

The Warren terminal is part of Saia’s strategic growth plan and commitment to its superior “Customer First” approach. By increasing capacity and optimizing freight movement, the facility will further improve Saia’s strong presence in Michigan, allowing the company to set higher service standards for its customers.

This expansion reflects Saia’s continued dedication to investing in critical regions and responding to customer needs with a consistent focus on efficiency, reliability, and performance. As the company celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, Saia remains committed to building strong connections and meeting the evolving needs of shippers across the country.

Saia is currently hiring for a variety of roles throughout its expanding nationwide network, including drivers, dockworkers, mechanics, and office professionals. Interested applicants can learn more and apply on the Saia website.

About Saia Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates over 214 terminals across the country and employs more than 15,000 people. Recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact, Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking’s “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Senior Marketing and Corporate Affairs Specialist

Phone: 770-232-4069

Email: jjump@saia.com