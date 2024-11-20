TGS ASA Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering

OSLO, Norway (20th November 2024) – TGS ASA (“TGS” or the “Company”), a global leader in energy data and intelligence, today announced that it has priced its offering (the “Offering”) of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 8.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) at a price equal to 100.0% of the aggregate principal amount thereof. Interest will be payable semi-annually.



In connection with the Offering, the Company has also announced that it has entered into new super senior secured credit facilities, which include (i) a revolving credit facility permitting borrowings of up to $150 million, (ii) one or more guarantee facilities, which may be utilized by way of issue of letters of credit, bank guarantees and bid and performance bonds of up to $20 million (which may be expanded up to $30 million under certain circumstances) and (iii) an amortizing delayed draw term loan of $45 million (the “New Term Loan A”).



The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand and restricted cash and borrowings under the New Term Loan A, (i) to redeem the entire outstanding amount of the 13.50% senior secured bonds due 2027 issued by Petroleum Geo-Services AS (the “2027 Bonds”), (ii) to repay the Company’s existing revolving credit facility, (iii) to repay the Company’s export credit financing loans, and (iv) to pay fees, costs, premiums and expenses incurred in connection therewith.



The Offering is expected to close on or about 3rd December 2024, subject to customary conditions precedent for similar transactions. In connection with the Offering, the initial purchasers may engage in stabilizing transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the Notes at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. Any stabilization action must be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:



Bård Stenberg

IR & Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

