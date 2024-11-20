Crown Highlights Trump Administration Potential Impact on Its Water Solutions Division

--

Lead and Copper Rule Improvement (LCRI) Legislation Excluded From U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Regulatory Freeze

Element 82 and PE Pipelines Well-Positioned for Continued Strong Demand

--

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company”), a leading provider of innovative technology infrastructure solutions that benefit communities and the environment, today highlighted the potential impact of the incoming Trump administration on its lead pipe detection and remediation businesses, Element 82 and PE Pipelines.

While many new EPA programs may face a regulatory freeze on January 20, 2025, the finalized LCRI legislation, effective December 30, 2024, will remain intact. This stability ensures continued progress in identifying and replacing lead service lines nationwide.

Further, the Trump administration is expected to prioritize critical water infrastructure challenges, including drinking water safety and lead pipe remediation. It was the 2016 Trump administration that revitalized the 1991 Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) laying the groundwork for the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) that were finalized in 2021.

“Americans deserve safe, reliable drinking water, and we’re proud that Crown’s Element 82 and PE Pipelines businesses are playing a key role in achieving that vision,” said Doug Croxall, CEO and Chairman, Crown. “The Trump administration has historically demonstrated a commitment to improving water infrastructure as seen with its 2016 efforts to modernize the LCR. With water safety remaining a national priority, we’re encouraged by the potential for increased attention and funding under the incoming administration. We believe that the opportunity for our innovative lead pipe identification and remediation solutions remains robust now and through the next presidential term.”

In order to support the strong demand for Crown’s innovative solutions, the Company continues to explore all funding options including reinstating its Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) to ensure access to all forms of capital sources.

About Crown

Crown (Nasdaq: CRKN) is an innovative infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to benefiting communities and the environment. Comprised of three business divisions, Smart Windows, Fiber Optics, and Water Solutions, Crown is developing and delivering cutting edge solutions that are challenging the status quo and redefining industry standards. For more information, please visit www.crownek.com.

Forward Looking Statements

