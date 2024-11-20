Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes Congratulates Linda McMahon on Cabinet Appointment

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group (Nasdaq: DJT) (“TMTG”) CEO Devin Nunes today issued the following statement following President-elect Trump's announcement of his intent to nominate TMTG board member Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education:

"Linda is an extremely valuable board member who is amazing to work with and has been instrumental in helping TMTG navigate the capital markets, expand the Truth Social platform, and stand up our TV streaming service, Truth+. With her deep integrity and her broad experience in private business, education, philanthropy, politics, and as Administrator of the Small Business Administration, Linda is an ideal pick to serve as the nation's next Secretary of Education. I congratulate Linda on her nomination with total confidence she will be an outstanding member of the Trump Administration's cabinet."

About TMTG

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations.

